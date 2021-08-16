Ryan Moore column: Friday York rides

13:50 - My Frankel

He was beaten a long way behind Prince Alex in Goodwood but the trip of 1m6f and very soft ground were against him there and he’s probably better judged on his third behind Alounak in Haydock the time before. The drop back to 1m4f and decent ground will bring out the best in him here but he’s drawn 16 and that could prove awkward.

14:25 - Stratum

A former Cesarewitch winner, my first sit on him was when he won the Queen Alexandra in Royal Ascot where he stayed on really well, on soft ground, to win by 3 1/4L. He was well suited by the conditions of that race and the form has worked out ok with the runner up, Calling The Wind, going on to land the staying handicap in Goodwood for Richard Hughes. This is a much tougher assignment though and both Stradivarius, a two time winner of this race and G1 Goodwood Cup Winner, Trueshan, will be hard to beat. Stradivarius, who missed Goodwood because of the soft ground, gets his conditions here though, while Trueshan, who is officially rated 3lbs inferior to Stradivarius, has to carry a G1 penalty for that Goodwood win and will be giving the Gosden’s horse 3lbs.

15:35 - Chil Chil

This is a really hot renewal of the Nunthrope. The Wes Ward-trained Golden Pal, who the Coolmore partners have bought into and looked in serious order when wining a G3 sprint in Saratoga last month, and King George Stakes winner Suesa, set a very high standard. Then you have Winter Power and Dragon Symbol who are not far off the principals. Chil Chil was a nice spare to pick up when King’s Lynn wasn’t declared. She is an improved performer this year. Having said that, she has never won over 5f and this will be a very different experience for her. She ran respectably in the July Cup and I’m hoping she can come forward from that.