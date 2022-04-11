14:25 Tacarib Bay

Just the five runners, so he clearly has his chance on the numbers alone in the Free Handicap. You couldn't say he is obviously well-treated off his mark of 103, but he has had just the two runs and his third in the Horris Hill on soft ground certainly suggests he could be competitive here. He did best of those who raced prominently there. There seems to be some rain forecast on Tuesday, which would obviously be fine for him, but decent ground should also be okay for this Night Of Thunder colt, I'd have thought.

16:10 Pride Aside

She will obviously have to be decent to be going close here on her debut, and I wouldn't know anything about her at this stage, but she has a pretty attractive pedigree and one that suggests the mile should suit.

16:45 Wind Your Neck In

Wind You Neck In has a pretty good chance in this 1m2f handicap, I think. I rode him when he won his final two starts last term, and he showed a very good attitude to win over course and distance, the front two pulling clear of the third. He went up 5lb for that, but hopefully that is manageable. As ever though, this is a very hard race to win – it is traditionally a very warm handicap – and there are a few dangerous ones lined up against him.