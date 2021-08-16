Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador Sunday preview

12.23 El Bodegon

He was second to Fast Response on his debut in Windsor and showed the benefit of that run when running out a convincing winner in Sandown on heavy ground a little over three weeks later. The third and fourth have both won since which give the form a solid look. Of the opposition, New Science was seventh in the Chesham but looked smart when going on to win a listed race at Ascot on his most recent run. The runner up, Angle Bleu, has won the Vintage in Goodwood since and he sets the form standard here.

13.33 John Leeper

This lads is exceptionally well breed. I rode his dam, Snow Fairy, to win 6 Group 1’s all over the world. She truly was a fantastic mare who looks to have passed several of her qualities on to this son. He was very immature early on in the campaign and it’s fair to say that he wasn’t suited by Epsom and the demands of the Derby that early in his career. Ed (Dunlop) then dropped him back to 10f in Sandown but he didn’t fire for whatever reason. He’s had a break since and comes here a relatively fresh horse who has a bright future.