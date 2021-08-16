Saturday - Newmarket

1.10: King of Ice - “I ride King of Ice, who is first time out for William Haggas. William’s horses often improve for their first outing. He is a well-bred type for Cheveley Park Stud, and Saturday should be an excellent introduction for King of Ice."

1.45: Evident Beauty - “Evident Beauty ran well over a mile here back on the 25th of July. She improved for this run last time out when bumping into Ed Walkers, improving True Scarlet at Haydock. The handicapper has raised her 2lb for that effort, but William Haggas’s yard is in great form, currently operating at a 24% strike rate. Like most William Haggas runners, she can make her presence felt in handicap company at Newmarket on Saturday."

2.20: Fearby - “I ride the top weight Fearby for Edward Bethell. He was very impressive at Sandown in the Listed Dragon Stakes earlier in the year. He backed this up next time out in Group 3 company with a solid run in the Molecomb Stakes. Also, Fearby was unlucky in-running in the Gimcrack Stakes when hampered at a vital stage. However, I think his best form could be at 5F, and the step up to 6F is a bit of a question mark. He needs to concede weight all around but is the class horse in the race."

2.55: Mother Earth - “Mother Earth never runs a bad race and has been consistent all year. We got no run in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last time out, and we would have won with a clear run. I expect her to turn that form around with No Speak Alexander on Saturday. Richard Hannon’s filly Snow Lantern is the horse to beat. She beat us in the Falmouth on the July course, but I expect Mother Earth to be better suited to the Rowley Mile this time around. She wouldn’t want too much rain and can be ridden handily."

3.30: First Officer - “The Roger Varian yard is in good form, and I ride First Officer. This is his first run, and being by galileo, you would expect him to be competitive. The runners with experience could be vulnerable to an above-average first-timer in this field. I am hopeful First Officer can be competitive on debut."

4.05: Babindi - “She was second here last week in the Whip Handicap. The handicapper has put her up 3lb for that run, but she can be competitive. Babindi got her head in front at Bath on good to soft ground and will face similar conditions at Newmarket on Saturday. I am expecting a big run for a yard in form."