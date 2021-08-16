Check out Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore's thoughts on the chances of his weekend rides at Newmarket and ParisLongchamp.
1.10: King of Ice - “I ride King of Ice, who is first time out for William Haggas. William’s horses often improve for their first outing. He is a well-bred type for Cheveley Park Stud, and Saturday should be an excellent introduction for King of Ice."
1.45: Evident Beauty - “Evident Beauty ran well over a mile here back on the 25th of July. She improved for this run last time out when bumping into Ed Walkers, improving True Scarlet at Haydock. The handicapper has raised her 2lb for that effort, but William Haggas’s yard is in great form, currently operating at a 24% strike rate. Like most William Haggas runners, she can make her presence felt in handicap company at Newmarket on Saturday."
2.20: Fearby - “I ride the top weight Fearby for Edward Bethell. He was very impressive at Sandown in the Listed Dragon Stakes earlier in the year. He backed this up next time out in Group 3 company with a solid run in the Molecomb Stakes. Also, Fearby was unlucky in-running in the Gimcrack Stakes when hampered at a vital stage. However, I think his best form could be at 5F, and the step up to 6F is a bit of a question mark. He needs to concede weight all around but is the class horse in the race."
2.55: Mother Earth - “Mother Earth never runs a bad race and has been consistent all year. We got no run in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last time out, and we would have won with a clear run. I expect her to turn that form around with No Speak Alexander on Saturday. Richard Hannon’s filly Snow Lantern is the horse to beat. She beat us in the Falmouth on the July course, but I expect Mother Earth to be better suited to the Rowley Mile this time around. She wouldn’t want too much rain and can be ridden handily."
3.30: First Officer - “The Roger Varian yard is in good form, and I ride First Officer. This is his first run, and being by galileo, you would expect him to be competitive. The runners with experience could be vulnerable to an above-average first-timer in this field. I am hopeful First Officer can be competitive on debut."
4.05: Babindi - “She was second here last week in the Whip Handicap. The handicapper has put her up 3lb for that run, but she can be competitive. Babindi got her head in front at Bath on good to soft ground and will face similar conditions at Newmarket on Saturday. I am expecting a big run for a yard in form."
1.55: Joan Of Arc - “I ride Aidan O'Brien's Joan of Arc, who won the Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly. She has been a little bit disappointing since then, but Aidan is happy with her. Hopefully, back at 1M2F against the fillies and with the weight for age allowance, she can be competitive in what looks like an open race."
3.05: Snowfall - “The Arc is a very important race, and I am excited to be a part of it. This year's race is of a very high standard. I ride Aidan O'Brien's Snowfall, who has had a terrific year. She won two oaks and ran a solid race in defeat last time out in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp. Any rain won’t be an issue for her, and she gets all the allowances. The wide draw isn’t too much of a concern, and she has most things in her favour. It’s a deep race, and Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa is an excellent horse. She is nicely drawn, has good course form, and has been in good shape for the last year. Charlie Appleby’s Adayar is a Derby, and King George winner, so he must be respected. Chrono Genesis has solid international form tied in with Mishriff in Dubai. Hurricane Lane is also a Leger winner. This is a very competitive race."