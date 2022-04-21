She is a very good operator on her day, with her best effort coming in a wide-margin win over 1m in soft at Pontefract. She handles better ground just as well, she won first time out last season, albeit off a lowly mark at Nottingham, and I can see this race suiting here. Clearly though, we are probably all playing for second place if the Sussex Stakes winner Alcohol Free turns up here on her A-game, or even 7lb or so off it, though it is interesting to see her tried in a first-time hood, so maybe this is a stepping stone to bigger things for her. I think you can make a fair case that my horse is the second best in here and she has been going nicely.

He had a very busy back-end – and he only made his debut in June – so maybe he had just had enough when below-par in a Newmarket nursery on his final start. He had earlier proved himself a progressive 2yo, well suited by 1m on decent ground, so he has each-way chances if at his best. He also had the option of the 1m2f handicap at the end of the card, but Richard has come here.

15.35 Sandown

River Thames

I think the plan for him was to go to the Ballysax but he hit a minor setback – I think it was a stone-bruise - and this has been the target since. The bare form of his Punchestown win on good ground last September obviously needs improving on, though the runner-up won well on his return, but of course this Churchill colt is expected to progress a good deal at three and Aidan likes him. We are obviously up against a lot ofsimilarly unexposed and lightly-raced types, so who knows how we will get on. Let us see how we fares, but he is decent. The Group 1-placed Goldspur is the form horse, but he is beatable.

16.10 Sandown

Crystal Estrella

She is from a very good family and she ran pretty much as expected over 7f on her debut at Newmarket in October, very much in need of the run but shaping with promise in seventh. You’d hope she would have a lotmore to give this season, especially going up in trip as she does here, and we have been happy with her.

16.40 Sandown

Monet’s Sunrise

I rode him when he was placed at Goodwood and Ascot last season and, although beaten at odds-on on his return at Lingfield, he didn’t run badly, if not up to his 2yo level. The key to his chance is the step up to 1m2f, which he is bred to enjoy, and a mark of 82 looks fair on the Ascot run.