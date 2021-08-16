FRIDAY RIDES

1.50pm – Ummalnar

She’s having her first run for Roger Varian. I won on her a while back for William Haggas. She’s a lightly raced six-year-old mare and has won at this level before.

It’s her first run since January, but if she turns up in her best shape, she probably sets the standard. That said, there’s some lightly raced fillies in here that are possibly still improving.

It’s her first run on turf for a year but she’s usually a very consistent filly and she’s rated 107. If she brings her best form, she does set the standard, but she obviously has questions to answer.

2.25pm – Golden Pass

She ran a good race when second in the Group 2 Park Hill at Doncaster and she’s been a consistent filly all year.

She won a Listed Race at Newmarket earlier in the year on the July course. This field represents another small step up in class again for her I’d say with Albaflora setting a good standard. My filly is running well though and she’s got a chance.