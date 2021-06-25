Royal Ascot preview: Ryan Moore column

He was a fair sort at two - winning his debut here on fast ground, trying his hand in Group 1 company and probably running his best race when fourth in the Richmond - and he needs to return to that level after not quite showing the same kind of form this season. But the return to 6f and better ground could well help on that front. Time will tell whether being drawn 16 is a help or a hindrance.

15:05 - Cadamosto

We run three in here and there probably isn’t that much between them. But Cadamosto probably sets the standard for them after his close fourth on the far side in the Norfolk. He has plenty of pace but the step up to 6f should be fine here given the way he finished off his race at Ascot. The Acropolis’s run in the Coventry can also be marked up given he was not ideally drawn there, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he were to run very well.

15:45 - High Definition

Patience is often the key to success in this sport, and hopefully the decision to bypass Epsom with High Definition gets its reward here. As has been well documented, he hasn’t had a clear run this season after a couple of hugely promising wins at two, so I think everyone was delighted with his third in the Dante. Sure, you always like to win but the way he finished off his race at York, after show clear signs of rustiness, had to fill you with plenty of promise. He returns to a track where he won both those starts as a juvenile and, with the step up to 1m4f looking highly likely to suit, then I think he just about deserves his favourite status. He clearly has the potential to improve a fair amount. The winner aside, I think it is fair to say the jury is till out on the Epsom form but the placed horses from that Classic - Mojo Star, the Dante winner Hurricane Lane and the Irish 2000 Guineas scorer Mac Swiney – clearly have to be respected, and I wouldn’t rule out a big run from any of our other horses in here. All have the ability to take a hand if running up to their best, and stepping forward, with Wordsworth coming here on the back of an excellent, career-best second in the Queen’s Vase. He doesn’t have the Group 1 form of Van Gogh just yet, but there is more to come from him.