Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador Saturday preview

14:15 Divinely

With the highest-rated horse just 97 going into this race, I think it is fair to say there have been better renewals of contest but, for all the lack of a stand-out filly, there is undoubted depth and plenty of unexposed sorts. We had four in here at the five-day stage and we rely on Divinely. There is some rain around on Saturday and that wouldn’t inconvenience her, as she won her Group 3 at the Curragh on heavy ground before running slightly below that level upped in class to the Moyglare. She is a sister to Found, so you have to view the step up in trip positively, so she has definite prospects in an open race.

14:50 Kyprios

I rode him in the Zetland last season when he clearly wasn’t his true self. But he got back on track at Cork on his return when beating two race-fit recent winners. He will clearly need more here but he did it well last time and he is related to some very good horses, plenty of them stayers as well as the Prince Of Wales’s winner Free Eagle, so this greater test of stamina looks set to suit. He looks a fair prospect and hopefully the first-time cheek pieces will help, too. They are also used on Carlisle Bay, and he is another unexposed Galileo colt who should appreciate the trip, though I didn’t ride him in either of his two starts last year.