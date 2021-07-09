Ryan Moore column: Saturday Belmont Park preview

9.06pm - Belmont Oaks

Santa Barbara

We won this race with Athena a few years ago, and Santa Barbara looks to have pretty good prospects of adding to that success here. It was disappointing that she didn’t get off the mark for the season in the Pretty Polly last time, but her narrow second to a very smart sort in Thundering Nights there, with other good fillies like Cayenne Pepper well beaten off, marks that up as her best effort yet.

The 1m2f on quick ground around here really should be spot on for her, and I think she has a winning chance. But it looks a fair race, as in addition to the home contingent the Prix Saint Alary second Cirona also makes the trip, as does last year’s Rockfel runner-up Nazuna, who shaped okay on her return at Epsom.