Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Bolshoi Ballet was in a league of his own at Leopardstown
Bolshoi Ballet was in a league of his own at Leopardstown

Ryan Moore column: Saturday Belmont Park preview

By Sporting Life
16:56 · FRI July 09, 2021

Two big rides for Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore at Belmont Park on Saturday night. Check out his thoughts.

9.06pm - Belmont Oaks

Santa Barbara

We won this race with Athena a few years ago, and Santa Barbara looks to have pretty good prospects of adding to that success here. It was disappointing that she didn’t get off the mark for the season in the Pretty Polly last time, but her narrow second to a very smart sort in Thundering Nights there, with other good fillies like Cayenne Pepper well beaten off, marks that up as her best effort yet.

The 1m2f on quick ground around here really should be spot on for her, and I think she has a winning chance. But it looks a fair race, as in addition to the home contingent the Prix Saint Alary second Cirona also makes the trip, as does last year’s Rockfel runner-up Nazuna, who shaped okay on her return at Epsom.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast


10.12pm - Belmont Derby

Bolshoi Ballet

He went into the Derby as a rightfully strong favourite after his impressive win in the Derrinstown. But I was never really happy with him at Epsom, and we are putting it down to the cut he sustained at an early stage , especially as Aidan said he returned home very sore. Hopefully, he can get back on track here and he should be in his element returning to 1m2f on the expected fast ground.

He showed at Leopardstown that he certainly doesn’t lack gears for a relative speed test like this, and I am happy enough with his draw in two. It looks a decent race but we are obviously expecting a big run.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING