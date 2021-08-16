Lucinda Russell is drawing the positives from Ahoy Senor’s chasing debut at Carlisle.

The six-year-old was a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree in April, making all to defy odds of 66/1 in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle in which he defeated the highly-regarded Bravemansgame by seven lengths. On Sunday, the point-to-point winner switched to fences for the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase – in a quality field which included a clutch of classy second-season chasers. Ahoy Senor led for much of the race and jumped with great flair until the second last, at which he seemed to stumble slightly on landing as he unseated Derek Fox. Russell reports her stable star to be none the worse following the mishap, and she was impressed with his performance despite the eventual outcome.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s obviously very onward bound and you worry that he’s only ever going to be able to stand off fences, but he’s very clever in getting near to them as well,” she said. “I was delighted with the way he went – we set him a very tough test. “He just stumbled on landing. It happens, and I suppose he is a novice – there were a lot of positives to take away from it.” Ahoy Senor does not have another engagement pencilled in yet, but he is likely to run in a novice chase at the end of this month. “It was unfortunate for him to stumble after that fence, but I don’t think it’s going to be an issue – we’re just looking forward to his next run,” added Russell. “I don’t know where it’ll be, but it’ll be towards the end of the month. We’ll find a novice chase somewhere.”