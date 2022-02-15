Ruby Walsh feels Saint Sam might be a value bet against Edwardstone in the Sporting Life Arkle.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown', alongside host Patrick Kennelly, Rory Delargy and Paddy Power trader and renowned tipster Frank Hickey, the former jockey a look at the two-mile feature and Ryanair Chase. In terms of the Sporting Life Akle, Edwardstone laid down a marker in Saturday's Kingmaker Chase and Walsh said: "Look Edwardstone has been extremely professional in everything he’s been asked to do – he showed stamina or that he can cope with a stamina track winning at Sandown and he’s shown that he’s well capable on the speed tracks like Kempton and Warwick.

"So he’s very versatile, his jumping is rock solid, he has age on his side, he’s an eight-year-old, plenty of experience, he’s a hardened handicap hurdler, there’s a lot to like about Edwardstone and there’s nothing you can knock about what he has achieved. "Blue Lord I thought was lucky, possibly little lucky at Leopardstown Riviere D’Etel’s mistake and then great riding from Paul Townend at the back of the last definitely helped him to win there. The mistake would probably swing it back, without the mistake in Riviere D’Etel’s favour but that said she had all the experience and you have to think the likes of Blue Lord, Saint Sam, those horses with another run under their belt are going to be catching up on the experience front. "So I think it’s a very open contest – I thought the couple of mistakes did hamper Saint Sam at Leopardstown – he was slow and deliberate at the fourth last and at the second last and that allowed his rivals to get back into it and I was surprised he only got beaten by four and a quarter lengths at the end. "Ciel De Neige won well on Monday in a race he was entitled to win when he beat Fire Attack. I just don’t see Third Time Lucki turning it around with Edwardstone – I thought he looked really good at Doncaster in the Lightning Novice Chase but that was off a break of almost 60 days and I was kind of surprised Dan went back to war with him as quick as he did two weeks’ later – to me he’s looked a really good horse fresh and they’ve taken that freshness off him now. I think it’s wide open, "I couldn’t oppose Edwardstone, but I would probably just at the prices be more willing to take a chance on Saint Sam." Sporting Life Arkle Trophy: Paddy Power: 15-8 Edwardstone, 11-4 Blue Lord, 7-2 Riviere D’Etel, 7 Haut En Couleurs, 15-2 Saint Sam, 10 Ciel De Neige, 12 Jungle Boogie, Third Time Lucki, 16 Coeur Sublime, 20 Magic Daze, 25 bar

In terms of the Ryanair Chase, Walsh feels last year's runaway winner Allaho us capable of an even bigger performance this time around. Asked if it's just s a case of Allaho turning up and winning he said: "Yeah I think Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, and obviously Conflated, A Plus Tard... the more you look at it the next four in the betting [might not run], but look Allaho was devastating here last year. "The speed he went, the accuracy he jumped at, the performance it was outstanding – he’s an eight-year-old, he looks to be the same horse this year as he was last year, went and won first time out this year which he’d never done previously so who’s to say he’s not even a better horse. "He bolted in at Tramore or Thurles even on his last start, he’s rock solid but look you don’t need myself to tell you that. So it’s outside of him is where you’re looking for a bet or the each-way value or without. Asterion Forlonge, I’m starting to think maybe he doesn’t stay and this should be the race for him or could be the race for him and as I utter those words, I can already just see Willie Mullins shaking his head saying ‘you told me he doesn’t stay, now I’m going to prove he does'.