Ruby Walsh feels Conflated can get the better of the home defence in Thursday's Betway Bowl at Aintree.

Speaking on Paddy Power Media's From The Horse's Mouth Podcast, the former jockey and now top TV analyst took listeners through every race.

1.45 Grade 1 SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase Pic D’Orhy is Paul Nicholls’s choice, Harry Cobden rides, look he was no match for L’Homme Presse at Sandown in the Grade 1 there, went back to Kempton and beat Millers Bank with a brilliant jump at the last, but I actually think the step up in trip is really going to suit War Lord. I thought he had the pace to hold a really good position in the Arkle, he was in what you would call the box seat, but he was third/fourth down the inside, travelled really well, jumped like a buck, didn’t have the gears when they quickened down the hill to the third last, lost his position, looked like being a bad seventh turning in, but stayed at it well to get back by Riviere D’etel and finish fourth and I think the step up in trip will suit Colin Tizzard’s charge and it’s WAR LORD for me.

2.20 Grade 1 Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle I think it’s Brazil or Pied Piper and I’m going to side with Brazil. I think he gave Gaelic Warrior 8lb at Cheltenham and did exceptionally well to win - he was badly interfered with at the second last hurdle on the first circuit, or second hurdle, that he jumped and I thought he did well to get himself back into it. I thought he battled really well to beat Gaelic Warrior and I just think he’s improving. There was only 4lb between Brazil and Pied Piper on the flat, one was rated 85, one was rated 89 so there’s only a 1lb between them officially over jumps and I just thought BRAZIL was the one that was progressing and I’m going to take a chance on him for Padraig Roche and Mark Walsh. 2.55 Grade 1 Betway Bowl Clan Des Obeaux comes here first-time blinkers, it’s been his target, but a bit like Kemboy, he’s 10 years of age, not getting any younger and really and truly can’t be getting any better. I think the weather is going to be key here – if the rain does fall it gives Royale Pagaille a massive chance. He loves soft ground – we’ll be hoping Kemboy can win and he’s in wonderful form but you’d be thinking there’s something open to a bit of improvement that’s going to beat him. I thought Protektorat ran a really good race in the Gold Cup, but I thought he’d had a hard enough race and he’s only a seven-year-old. Eldorado Allen and Conflated, who was going to finish in front at Cheltenham. I thought Conflated was coming to probably beat Eldorado Allen and Janidil. I think going back up in trip will suit CONFLATED and he’s the one I’m going to side with.

Thursday's Best Bets | 2022 Grand National

3.30 Grade 1 Betway Aintree Hurdle I’m going with EPATANTE, I think the mistake would have put her a good bit further in front of Zanahiyr in the Champion Hurdle. She won a mile and a half as a three-year-old, she’s now eight, maybe it’s a bit further she wants and I’m going to go with my gut here even though we have absolutely no proof that she’ll get the trip. I’m just going to go with my gut that two and a half miles will bring out a little bit of improvement in Epatante and she’ll be too good for the opposition. 4.05 Randox Foxhunters’ Chase Jett – I’ve just been watching back Grand Nationals all week or last year’s Grand National looking at it from various different ways and this fella jumped and bowled all the way. I looked up his hunter chase form and I was thinking wow he got beat by Shantou Flyer the last day but that was three mile two furlongs at Fontwell and actually he’d have won at three miles. I think coming back in trip really suits JETT. 4.40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase Sam Thomas really placed Before Midnight well early in the year. Last April he won off 129, got a 7lb penalty, came back in October at Cheltenham and won off that. Carried the penalty at Ascot when he won off 144, then stepped up to the Desert Orchid Chase at Christmas, he was last behind Shishkin. Dropped back then behind Funambule Sivola at Haydock, probably no shame in that off 148 and was beaten, now Funambule Sivola has since gone and finished second in the Champion Chase so that was probably a solid run, in here off the same mark. But you’d be kind of hoping there’s something somewhere down the list that could still be relatively well handicapped.

A Grand National preview like no other! 40 horses covered in 4.53 minutes