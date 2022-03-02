Ruby Walsh expects Tiger Roll to sign off his career in style by winning the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham.

Having been taken out of the Randox Grand National, it will be Gordon Elliott's charge's final race as he bids to win it for a fourth time and register a remarkable sixth Festival success. Walsh was speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ alongside host Patrick Kennelly Rory Delargy and Paddy Power trader and renowned tipster Frank Hickey. On Tiger Roll Walsh said: "Yeah look trying to win at the Festival for a sixth time, he’s a Triumph winner, he won the National Hunt Chase and, of course, he’s already won three Cross Country Chases. If you’re looking at his form and thinking ‘whoa is he getting, is he still the same horse’, I think if you read into his form enough you can see a definite trend with him.

"This time last year he ran in the Boyne Hurdle a couple of weeks back middle of February, last year Beacon Edge beat Fury Road, Darasso was third, but Tiger Roll was last of six, some 48 lengths behind Décor Irlandais and what is relevant to that run is how he showed up in the race. He arrived up on the outside going to the third last, travelling what looked to be quite well, made a slight mistake, and just cut out then before he even got to the second last hurdle. "I think if you look at Tiger Roll’s last run in a handicap hurdle at Navan – The Very Man won the race, Tiger Roll makes all his ground out of the back straight and I’m thinking going to the third last hurdle whoa Tiger Roll’s going to get involved, lo and behold he doesn’t again. Now Palace Rock was second in that race, he’s since gone and won at Naas yesterday, Homme d’un Soir was fourth, he looked a little unlucky at Fairyhouse on Saturday so I would think Tiger Roll’s run over hurdles in 2022 isn’t that dissimilar to his run over hurdles in February of 2021, and therefore he went to Cheltenham last year, he beat Easysland by 18 lengths, I think he’s a hard horse to oppose myself."

Paddy Power Podcast specials: Billaway To Win The St James’s Place Foxhunters Chase At Cheltenham was 11/4 now 10/3 Frontal Assault To Win The Kim Muir Challenge Cup At Cheltenham was 5/1 now 6/1 Tiger Roll To Win The Cross Country Chase At Cheltenham was 7/4 now 2/1 Facile Vega (Champion Bumper) Tiger Roll (Cross Country) & Honeysuckle (Champion Hurdle) All To Win At Cheltenham was 7/1 now 8/1 An Irish Trained Horse To Win The Cross Country Chase Kim Muir Challenge Cup & St. James's Place Hunters' Chase was 6/4 now 15/8 These specials can be found here: https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing?tab=specials

So what of the opposition? "I did watch Prengarde running in Naas this week, he finished 18th, well a long way back, I think he was 18th or 19th, he only beat one or two behind Palace Rock at Naas, short-coupled horse, looked like he would definitely improve for the run but you would have to think looking at him that Cheltenham was coming too soon for him. "It would be Brahma Bull's first run at the track, but he’s a solid enough jumper. He ran well in the Kerry National, he ran well in the Ladbrokes Trophy – so he could run well but he would need to break that hoodoo of being the first horse to win at the Festival that hasn’t run in a Cross Country race before.