Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

“Sir Gerhard looks in great form and I don’t have any worries about the trip for him. It looks a lot easier race than the Supreme.

“Three Stripe Life was behind him at Leopardstown and I don’t see how he turns the form. Sir Gerhard can only jump better and therefore be a better horse than he was at Leopardstown.”

“Journey With Me looks a strong Stayer but this is Sir Gerhard’s to lose.”

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

“Capodanno is in great form. It surprised me that he fell in Leopardstown, I thought he was a really good jumper. I was surprised to see him end up on the floor. Three miles will really suit him. He at least made Bob Olinger change gears and go about his business at Punchestown and that’s no mean feat.

“It’s a pretty open race. I wish Ahoy Senor was learning a bit quicker – he is getting the hang of his jumping, but I just wish he was learning faster than he is.

“I’ve heard people say that Venetia Williams’ horses [like L’Homme Presse] are going to be cold but she’s had four winners and 20 runners in the last fortnight and that’s a pretty good strike rate.

“The preliminaries will be interesting for Bravemansgame because he has to handle it, and he got quite warm on his last start at Newbury on a cold day.

“I don’t think there’s any blip with L’Homme Presse, Ahoy Senor jumping needs brushing up and Bravemansgame has to handle the preliminaries.

“L’Homme Presse is 100/30, Capodanno's 8/1 - it’s either or, really!”

Coral Cup

“It’s going to be a competitive race. I’ve been sweet on Saint Felicien since I watched him win at Gowran Park way back in November when he beat Slip Of The Tongue.

“He was rated too highly for the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle so he’s in this race and he has a great chance. He’s 7/1 favourite for a reason.

“The other one I like is Grand Roi with Davy Russell riding. I’m going to take a 16/1 shot that Davy Russell is riding. I was really taken with his run in the Boyne Hurdle and that was eye catching enough for me.

“He’s a big runner here to finally justify his lofty price tag.”

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

“This will be a great race – it has everything. Shishkin is a brilliant horse and there’s two challengers to him in my book, and maybe Nube Negra as well but he is probably the overpriced one in the each way play.

“I just don’t know how Energumene turns it around with Shishkin. Nico De Boinville will keep it so simple on Shishkin that he’s going to be next to impossible to beat – providing he has the average luck that every racehorse needs.