1.30 Turners Novices' Chase

“What relevance [on this race] do the other two of Busselton and El Barra have?

“Which way do you go [with the other two horses]? I’m in the Willie Mullins camp, as I always have been.

“I think [jumping over] fences has made Galopin Des Champs a faster horse. He’s a brilliant jumper.

“I have the utmost respect for Bob Olinger, but I do think his jumping hasn’t been as slick as I’d like it to be.

“I’m with Galopin Des Champs.”

2.10 Pertemps Final

“Alaphilippe is the one for me.

“Fergal O’Brien and Paddy Brennan had a really good run at Warwick where they managed to finish fifth in a qualifier.

“It’s tight value at 6 or 7/1, but I did like what Alaphilippe did, and his form has been good enough for me.”

2.50 Ryanair Chase

“Conflated being in this race, adds some spice to it – there's no doubt about that.

“But, for this race, Allaho doesn’t even have to be as good as he was last year [to win]. If he runs anywhere near to it, it’ll be good enough.

“He has the pace and speed to jump and go here and blow the race apart, which won’t suit Conflated. If Allaho runs and goes early – he’ll put Conflated under pressure.

“Eldorado Allen could be an each way chance, but I just cannot see past Allaho in this race.”