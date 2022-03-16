Ruby Walsh provides his Cheltenham Festival tips for day three via the Paddy Power 'From The Horse's Mouth' Podcast.
“What relevance [on this race] do the other two of Busselton and El Barra have?
“Which way do you go [with the other two horses]? I’m in the Willie Mullins camp, as I always have been.
“I think [jumping over] fences has made Galopin Des Champs a faster horse. He’s a brilliant jumper.
“I have the utmost respect for Bob Olinger, but I do think his jumping hasn’t been as slick as I’d like it to be.
“I’m with Galopin Des Champs.”
“Alaphilippe is the one for me.
“Fergal O’Brien and Paddy Brennan had a really good run at Warwick where they managed to finish fifth in a qualifier.
“It’s tight value at 6 or 7/1, but I did like what Alaphilippe did, and his form has been good enough for me.”
“Conflated being in this race, adds some spice to it – there's no doubt about that.
“But, for this race, Allaho doesn’t even have to be as good as he was last year [to win]. If he runs anywhere near to it, it’ll be good enough.
“He has the pace and speed to jump and go here and blow the race apart, which won’t suit Conflated. If Allaho runs and goes early – he’ll put Conflated under pressure.
“Eldorado Allen could be an each way chance, but I just cannot see past Allaho in this race.”
“The occasion is a big one for Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter, and the ground will play a part too. The ground could be good for Thursday, but the rain forecast for Wednesday night will make it interesting.
“If it stays dry, it suits Champ. I know he’s a 10-year-old with a bit of a bad record but looking at the rest, I think he’ll handle the good ground best. Nicky Henderson’s horses like that ground so I’m going to stay with Champ.”
“I’ve been listening to Rory [Delargy] and Frank [Hickey] and I’m going to tip The Glancing Queen."
“There are some concerns over Dinoblue with 22 runs and only one over hurdles.
“Brandy Love looks like she’ll be better going left-handed, but how left will she go? Is she going to be difficult to ride? Is she going to keep going onto the chase track? It wouldn’t be ideal.
“Grangee will love the ground and Brian Cooper was adamant that he was going as well as Allegorie De Vassy when he fell at Fairyhouse.
“Impervious will like the dry ground and outside of him, it’s hard to fancy anything else at a high price.
“Dinoblue is too skimpy right now and I think Grangee at 7/1 each way.”
“I’m a fan of School Boy Hours. He ran an absolute blinder in the Paddy Power, and he won it.
“I’d be happy enough to stick with School Boy Hours, and Derek O’Connor on his back is a big plus as well - he’ll do me.”
