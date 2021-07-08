RMG agrees media rights renewals with British racecourses

Racecourse Media Group (RMG), which operates RTV, announced the extended deal on Thursday – confirming showpiece meetings such as Aintree’s Randox Grand National, the Cheltenham Festival, the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, Goodwood’s Qatar Sussex Stakes and York’s Juddmonte International will all remain in the channel’s portfolio.

RTV also currently screens live coverage from all 26 Irish courses.

RMG chairman Roger Lewis welcomed the extended deal as a “pivotal moment for British racing”.

He said: “On behalf of the board of directors of RMG, I thank our shareholders for the trust and confidence they have once more placed in RMG.

“This is a pivotal moment for British racing. The RMG Racecourses, with a unity of purpose, have created business clarity and confidence for years to come.

“The certainty which this landmark, long-term agreement provides is very special for everyone involved in British racing.

“RMG now looks forward to serving its shareholder racecourses, which, in turn, benefits the sport of racing for the foreseeable future.”

The Jockey Club runs 15 UK racecourses – including Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom and Newmarket.

Its chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “RMG has consistently delivered significant value from media and data rights over a 17-year period and unlocked revenue streams in the betting space far more than any other sport.

“This has supported JCR’s ability to make significant investments into prize money and enhance the experience we offer to participants and customers.

“More recently, the income RMG has delivered to all its shareholder racecourses has been vital through the very difficult pandemic period without spectators and other on-course revenues.

“RMG has a really important role to play in our sport’s growth in the years ahead.”