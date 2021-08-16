The Herefordshire handler has earmarked the Grade Two prize on Saturday 22nd January as the next target for the progressive performer who was forced to miss the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day after a setback.

Royale Pagaille announced himself as staying chaser with a bright future when backing up victories at the Merseyside track and Kempton Park with an emphatic 16-length success under top-weight in the Peter Marsh Chase back in January.

After signing off last season by finishing sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his Grade One debut, the Susannah Ricci-owned gelding, who turns eight years old tomorrow, only found A Plus Tard too good on his return to action in the Grade One Betfair Chase back at Haydock Park in November.

With Royale Pagaille having recovered from a small wound sustained in the Betfair Chase, the Grade One-winning trainer now hopes he can provide her with a fourth success in the extended 3m 1f contest.

Williams said: “Royale Pagaille is fine and all being well he will head back to Haydock for the Peter Marsh again.

“He took a while to get over that wound he picked up in the Betfair Chase but he is back in good work again.

“He has run well round Haydock on many occasions and you would have to ask yourself why you wouldn’t go back there again.

“When he wasn’t going to make the King George, it was on the back of the mind to go back there and timing-wise hopefully we should have him back ready for it.”

In addition to Royal Pagaille’s 2021 success, Williams has also saddled General Wolfe (1999) and The Outlier (2007) to victory in the Grade Two contest.