Cheltenham Festival news: Royale Pagaille runs in WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the big-money owner confirmed the day-four feature would be the impressive Peter Marsh hero's target, rather than take on fellow novices' over a longer distance in Tuesday's National Hunt Chase.

Royale Pagaille is trained by Venetia Williams who will be seeking a first victory in the Festival highlight. Due to be partnered by Charlie Deutsch at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old will be bidding to become the first novice to win the Gold Cup since Coneygree in 2015.

More to follow...