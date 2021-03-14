Horse Racing
Royale Pagaille saunters to victory at Kempton

Cheltenham Festival news: Royale Pagaille runs in WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
09:44 · SUN March 14, 2021

Rich Ricci has revealed that progressive novice Royale Pagaille will run in Friday's WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the big-money owner confirmed the day-four feature would be the impressive Peter Marsh hero's target, rather than take on fellow novices' over a longer distance in Tuesday's National Hunt Chase.

Royale Pagaille is trained by Venetia Williams who will be seeking a first victory in the Festival highlight. Due to be partnered by Charlie Deutsch at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old will be bidding to become the first novice to win the Gold Cup since Coneygree in 2015.

More to follow...

