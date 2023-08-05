Royal Scotsman will not run again this season but will return in 2024

Trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, last year’s Richmond Stakes winner ran a fine race to finish third behind Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Off the back of that run, connections decided to supplement the Gleneagles colt for the Irish equivalent, but he could finish only ninth of 11 as the 6/4 favourite.

Royal Scotsman was reported to be suffering from bruised feet following that run, although he was believed to have recovered in time for the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, he finished eighth of nine runners in that Group One and subsequently underwent a full examination.

“He’s suffered from bone bruising, which is quite rare but not a long-term issue,” said Paul Cole.

“Sadly he won’t run again this season. My intention is to win as many Group Ones over a mile as I can with him next year.”