The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Royal Scotsman went down narrowly behind Chaldean in last season's Dewhurst Stakes and returned to Newmarket with an encouraging third in testing conditions on Saturday, despite racing too keenly in the early stages of the year's first Classic.

Paul Cole is confident he will be able to his colt to settle better throughout his races as the year goes on and is already looking forward to another go at the winner in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

He said: "Being his first run back wasn’t a problem. He got a little nudge at the start and that got him on his toes a little bit and he did too much in the first half of the race.

“If I can get him to settle right, which I think I can do as he is not a silly horse, he will finish better.

“We will almost certainly have a go at the winner again at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes as timing wise it is about right.

“I don’t think the ground was the issue. He simply got a bit keen today and that didn’t help him finish.

“Last year when everything went well, another few yards against Chaldean in the Dewhurst and we would have won.

“He has got the better of us twice now but hopefully we can get the better of him at Royal Ascot as that is where it counts.”

