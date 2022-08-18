“He handled quick ground in the Richmond and I think there was bit of cut in the ground the day he won his maiden there, so I think he’s pretty versatile.”

“We just thought travel-wise it was easier to go to York than Deauville and we’re thinking about the future with him. Hopefully he’ll go there and run a big race.

Cole, who trains Royal Scotsman in partnership with his father Paul, said: “He’s in very good form and we think he’s improved since Goodwood. Physically we think he looks bigger.

Connections had the option of stepping up to Group One level for the Prix Morny at Deauville this weekend, but he instead heads for the Knavesmire with a Group Two penalty, meaning he must concede 3lb to each of his rivals.

Third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Gleneagles colt proved that effort was no fluke when justifying odds-on favouritism in the Richmond Stakes three weeks ago.

Impressive on his racecourse debut at Ayr, Marshman was due to take on Royal Scotsman in the Richmond before a late setback scuppered his participation.

The son of Harry Angel instead lined up under a penalty in a novice event at Thirsk last week and streaked eight and a half lengths clear, earning him this step up in class.

“We always thought Marshman was a nice horse, but he showed us a bit more than what he had been doing at home when he got left in the stalls first time out and still absolutely bolted up,” said Burke.

“Cliff (Lee, jockey) couldn’t pull him up that day, so to me that showed that he was smart and we were always going to go for a black-type race after that.

“The Richmond might not have worked out for us anyway, but he was lame on the morning of the race and I was keen to get another run into him then before we went for a black type race.

“He took us a little bit by surprise with how he did it at Thirsk. We weren’t surprised that he won, but it was a very good performance on the clock and obviously visually it was very good as well.”

Cold Case won over this course and distance in June, a win that is sandwiched by runner-up finishes at Carlisle and Chester.

Burke added: “I could have done with a little bit more rain for Cold Case, but I know Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) is keen to let him take his chance and the horse is in great form.”

Richard Fahey has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds Clearpoint, who is another to belatedly test the water at Pattern class after missing an intended outing at the Royal meeting.

Before that he made a successful introduction and he has since doubled up Newcastle.

Fahey said: “It’s a good Gimcrack this year, it’s probably the best Gimcrack I’ve seen for years.

“I do like the horse though and we’ll find out on Friday where we are with him.

“We’ve been very pleased with him at home, all the horses are going well and that’s all we can ask.

“It’s just a question of whether or not they are good enough now.”