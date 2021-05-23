Royal Ascot news: King's Stand Stakes next for Liberty Beach

Trained by John Quinn, the daughter of Cable Bay built on her excellent juvenile form when racing six times as a three-year-old, featuring a fine third to Battaash in the Royal Ascot dash, and a close third in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on her final run in October.

She returned from 230 days away from the track in Saturday's Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock, justifying 13/8 favouritism with a neck defeat of Ainsdale.

The four-year-old is now bound for another shot at Battaash and company after being cut to a general 8/1 shot for Ascot's day-one contest on Tuesday June 15.

Sean Quinn, son and assistant to his father, said on Luck On Sunday: "There's an excellent pattern for these top sprinters and next stop Royal Ascot all being well.

"She ran so well in the Prix de l'Abbaye last year when third behind Wooded and the track at Longchamp obviously suited her very well.

"We didn't run her in the Nunthorpe last season but I think York will love the five furlongs there. They're both very fast-run five furlongs so they are two races I'll be particularly looking forward to.

"I was very happy with Keep Busy too.

The more I think about it and the more I look at her profile, she ran well first time up as a two-year-old but certainly improved on that form, and last year at Newcastle she finished mid division in a Group Three race. Agai, running well but improving loads as she kept racing.

"Her mother (Look Busy) was the same and the more you ran her, the better she got. So it was a good starting point and one we'll hopefully improve on."