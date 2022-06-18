Graham Cunningham looks at more Royal Ascot head-to-heads in his own inimitable style as we enter the final day of the Berkshire jamboree.

Jockeys v Unexplored Territory

Meditate wins the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot

It happened at Epsom and it’s happened again. Jockeys have decided one side of the Ascot straight track is slower than the other - with the stand rail shunned – and the only horse dawn higher than 20 to reach the first three on the first three days was Rocket Rodney in Wednesday’s Windsor Castle. The trend continued in Friday’s Commonwealth Cup, with Perfect Power prevailing from stall one, but a shaft of light emerged in the nightcap as Peggy Sue, Bond Chairman and Manaccan showed bright speed from stalls 26, 28 and 31 to fill three of the first six places. All this is relevant because Saturday’s two biggest races are 27 and 28-runner dashes over the straight six. Time will tell whether jocks head down the middle again. But I’d love to see a few fast horses go hard on the near side rail on ground that has barely been touched all week. Verdict: You never know if you don’t try

Home Affairs v The Ascot Hill

Sacred: Travels well

There are many ways to frame this year’s Platinum Jubilee Stakes – and one of them is that Britain is trying to beat Australia’s finest young sprinter with a filly (Sacred) who hasn’t been seen since August, a Champions Sprint winner (Creative Force) who finished lame when last seen and a large batch of likeable sprinters who have seldom flashed genuine star quality. HOME AFFAIRS has the latter attribute in spades, as evidenced by top-class wins in two of Australia’s very best sprints. He was kyboshed by the draw in a weird Newmarket handicap last time and Ascot’s stiff finish is a new challenge but it’s clear from his Lightning Stakes success that he’s a very similar horse to Tuesday’s runaway King’s Stand winner Nature Strip – and that alone tells you that the Aussies are ready to top and tail Royal Ascot again. I’m not so keen on fellow Aussie raider ARTORIUS as some. His tendency to get behind early could be problematic from stall 2 in this huge field but the smooth-travelling SACRED must be going well at home for Haggas to throw her in deep after a long break and I can’t resist a speculator on GREAT AMBASSADOR first time up as he thrived last autumn while leaving the impression that there should be even better to come this year. Verdict: Home to take the PJ away with Ambassador a live longshot

Quirky Truth v Pace Pressure

Henry De Bromhead's face says it all

I’m confident the Jersey will be run at a strong pace but from then on it gets tricky. Runaway Newmarket winner NOBLE TRUTH could go either way having been gelded. He’s entitled to go close rated 112 but he’s always looked tricky and the certainty of loads more pace pressure here makes me want to head in another direction. MONAADAH is three from three with scope for further improvement and looks sure to go well, while STAR GIRLS AALMAL caught the eye travelling strongly in an Irish 1000 Guineas that is working out strongly and has clear each way potential over a stiff seven that ought to suit her well. Verdict: Girls a danger to Jersey Boys

Hurricane Lane v A Mixed Hardwicke Bag

Hurricane Lane returns this afternoon

What’s not to like about a triple G1 winner who returns with no penalty against G2 rivals on a track that should suit? Well, summer ground is one potential issue but HURRICANE LANE thrived at three, signing off with a battling Arc third, and in theory this should be his springboard back to the top level for races like the King George. But at money on it’s tempting to look for the best option to round out the Quinella. Last year’s runner-up BROOME is the most likely option if he’s back to the level he showed to chase home HL’s stablemate Yibir in the BC Turf and it wouldn’t come as a total shock to see the quirky but very capable AWAY HE GOES run a cheeky race at huge odds if the leaders go off hard enough to help the finishers. Verdict: Lane on the right road with no penalty

Big John v Frankie (Round Two)

Frankie Dettori celebrates Inspiral's win

“You can’t keep looking back. You discuss it, you deal with it and you move on.” Sensible words from Gosden Snr after Inspiral’s devastating Coronation Stakes win and sentiments that would have been finer still had he not just spent some considerable time heaving the harpoon into “our hero” again for what happened on Thursday. Other than to confirm who is driving the bus in this longstanding and hugely successful relationship, it’s hard to think of one good reason why you would want to kill the buzz of a spellbinding success by making a suspect assertion that Stradivarius “should have won” before doubling down with the same claim about Britannia runner-up Saga. The bus moves on and with it comes the chance for Inspiral, Saga and (maybe) Strad to shine again. Frankie Dettori will clearly be on the bus for the short and medium term. But the feeling that something has changed has been palpable this week and I wouldn’t take short odds about him holding all the first-class tickets come this time next year. Verdict: Tick tock, tick tock

Munnings v Precedent In Hazy Chesham Picture

An exciting start from Alfred Munnings