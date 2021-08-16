Royal Patronage handed Newmarket mission in Royal Lodge

Royal Patronage is to head for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes later this month following his surprise Group Three victory at York.
Connections of the Mark Johnston-trained colt feel the Acomb Stakes scorer will relish the step up to a mile for the Group Two contest at Newmarket on September 25.
However, they did think of supplementing the Wootton Bassett colt for the Champagne Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster on Saturday.
“We did consider the Champagne. We didn’t have him in there, I think it closed before he won the Acomb, so we were toying with the idea of supplementing,” said Harry Herbert, racing manager for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.
“That is a very hot race and looking at his pedigree and everything, I think we will probably go for the Royal Lodge and go that route with him.”
He added: “He gave everyone a great thrill at York. He’s obviously a very exciting prospect and we’ll learn more about him at Newmarket. He’s very well.”
THE JUDDMONTE ROYAL LODGE STAKES (Group 2)
One Mile. For two year old colts & geldings only.
Saturday September 25
- Lusail (IRE) 2 9 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
- Adjourn (GB) 2 9 0 Never Say Die Partnership David Simcock
- Adonis (IRE) 2 9 0 Niarchos Family Mrs J. Harrington
- Anchorage (IRE) 2 9 0 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien
- Austrian Theory (IRE) 2 9 0 Dr J. Walker Mark Johnston
- Bayside Boy (IRE) 2 9 0 Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Roger Varian
- Bluegrass (IRE) 2 9 0 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien
- Buckaroo (GB) 2 9 0 Qatar Racing Limited Joseph Patrick O'Brien
- Capital Theory (GB) 2 9 0 Dr J. Walker Mark Johnston
- Claim The Crown (IRE) 2 9 0 Teme Valley Roger Varian
- Coroebus (IRE) 2 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Cresta (FR) 2 9 0 Manton Park Racing Martyn Meade
- Dubawi Legend (IRE) 2 9 0 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer
- Educator (GB) 2 9 0 The Queen William Haggas
- El Bodegon (IRE) 2 9 0 NAS Syndicate & A. F. O'Callaghan James Ferguson
- Hafit (IRE) 2 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Howth (IRE) 2 9 0 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien
- Imperial Fighter (IRE) 2 9 0 Mr Michael Blencowe Andrew Balding
- John The Baptist (IRE) 2 9 0 Cayton Park Stud/Mrs John Magnier J. A. Stack
- Luxembourg (IRE) 2 9 0 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien
- Maritime Wings (IRE) 2 9 0 Team Valor International LLC Joseph Patrick O'Brien
- Masekela (IRE) 2 9 0 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding
- McTigue (IRE) 2 9 0 Mrs Marguerite Joyce/Mrs J. S. Bolger J. S. Bolger
- Mr Alan (GB) 2 9 0 Amo Racing Limited George Boughey
- New Pursuit (IRE) 2 9 0 Run Away Racing Quest Syndicate Kevin Philippart de Foy
- New Science (GB) 2 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Noble Truth (FR) 2 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Oneforthegutter (GB) 2 9 0 Tracey Bell & Caroline Lyons Ian Williams
- Razzle Dazzle (GB) 2 9 0 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
- Reach For The Moon (GB) 2 9 0 The Queen John & Thady Gosden
- River Thames (IRE) 2 9 0 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien
- Royal Patronage (FR) 2 9 0 Highclere T'Bred Racing - Woodland Walk Mark Johnston
- Saga (GB) 2 9 0 The Queen John & Thady Gosden
- Seattle King (GB) 2 9 0 Mr J. C. Smith Ralph Beckett
- Sed Maarib (USA) 2 9 0 KHK Racing Ltd Roger Varian
- Stone Age (IRE) 2 9 0 Peter Brant/Mrs John Magnier/M Tabor Aidan O'Brien
- Tollard Royal (IRE) 2 9 0 Isa Salman Al Khalifa George Boughey
- Unconquerable (IRE) 2 9 0 Atlantic Thoroughbreds Donnacha Aidan O'Brien
- Wanees (GB) 2 9 0 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
- Westover (GB) 2 9 0 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
- Zechariah (IRE) 2 9 0 Aquis Farm & Manton Park Martyn Meade
41 entries remain