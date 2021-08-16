Statuaire ran down My Mate Mozzie in the dying strides to win the Grade One BARONERACING.COM Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

In a slowly-run race it looked like the runner-up was about to justify favouritsm before he clipped the top of the final flight. That cost him momentum and gave the 12/1 winner the chance to launch her bid, the strong run taking her to the front in the shadows of the post for a short-head success. The winner is 20/1 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and 7/1 from 16s for the mares' novices at the meeting.

Winning trainer Willie Mullins said: “I had her in the handicap but I felt if she was ever going to win a Grade One, this was her chance. She can run in handicaps for the rest of her life. “I felt the experience she had in France, the way she jumped – we hadn’t asked many questions and she’d won two out of two. She’d had a break and she got very strong during that, she filled out and got strong. “A lot of things fell her way, they got racing early and got involved too far out, which gave Danny a chance to drop her out and have one run with her. He timed it to perfection.