Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes: Money for Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin has been well-backed for Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes but our podcast panel are split over his chances.
Aidan O'Brien's dual Derby winner is looking to bounce back from a complete blowout in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot but on Wednesday was cut to 11/4 from 10/3 by Paddy Power.
However, speaking on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast Fran Berry said: "I suppose paddock inspection will mean a lot with him. He obviously bombed out in the English Guineas and went on to win the Derby and when you look back at the King George, well you can't even say the ground beat him.
"As soon as he left Swinley Bottom and met the rising ground down the far side Ryan Moore's body language completely changed. Aidan said he rode him like a mile and six horse, I don't know how else he could have ridden him.
"He was three-quarters of the way back following Westover and had the winner (Hukum) inside him. He won the Group One at Doncaster on heavy ground at two, so I'm not buying that theory.
"But you look at the dam. He's the first foal of Rhododendron and her win rate and poor run rate almost match his. She was tailed off, pulled up, in the French Oaks but went on to win the Opera at the end of the season so there's something in the family there that could mean there are good and bad days.
"But on the positive side there'll be fast ground on Saturday and look at Aidan O'Brien's record at getting horses back to peak in this race. If he looks as well as he did going round the parade ring at Epsom then he's ready to go.
"I don't think a mile-and-a-quarter will be an issue, he has his optimum conditions, if he's on his A-game."
Billy Nash added: "You couldn't advise anyone to back him but you wouldn't be surprised to see him winning either.
"They wouldn't run him if they didn't think he had any chance, he must be working well for them to decide to run. Aidan was talking the other week about how the horse has a unique pedigree, clearly they want to make a stallion out of him and he won't stay in training next year.
"They have more to lose by running him, he could retire now as a dual Derby winner who had a couple of off-days. But they're going to roll the dice, they must be happy with him and if he turns up on his A-game then he has every chance.
"He could easily win the race but you couldn't back him. It's a watching brief."
Graham Cunningham does feel the son of Deep Impact is a big player at the weekend.
"It's a massive feel thing, you can talk all day but it comes down to just a feeling and I think he can bounce back," he reasoned.
"This horse has had genuine fast ground just once in his life and that was on Derby day when King Of Steel ran a cracker but there's no question on that day Auguste Rodin was a better horse. It was quite a narrow margin but quite decisive and if they both deliver their A-games then I think Auguste is likely to beat him again.
"I think King Of Steel has a couple of questions to answer myself but as I said at the start this is a feel thing and I just feel the fact Auguste Rodin is coming out again means the signs at home are really positive and a fast ground Champion Stakes with the likes of Broome and Point Lonsdale in there, and Coolmore able to shape the race, is interesting.
"If you're asking do I think he will bounce back? Yes, I do."
