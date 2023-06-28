Royal Ascot winner Waipiro to continue career in Hong Kong

The three-year-old has made huge strides in four starts this term, winning a Newmarket novice in April before going on to finish second in the Lingfield Derby Trial and a respectable sixth in the Epsom Classic itself.

Dropped back to 10 furlongs for the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes last week, Waipiro posted his best performance to date when triumphing by a cosy two and a half lengths from Exoplanet.

A half-brother to Waikuku, a multiple Group One winner in Hong Kong, Waipiro will not run again for Walker and will be campaigned towards the Hong Kong Derby in March for owners the Siu family.

“He will continue his career in Hong Kong, unfortunately,” said Walker.

“Obviously the Siu family, who own him, have lots of horses in training in Hong Kong.

“The reason I have horses for the Siu family, and they are such great supporters, is to produce horses for Hong Kong.

“He is the perfect horse for the Hong Kong Derby. Mr Siu tries to buy one or two horses for the Hong Kong Derby every year and why would you not take Waipiro and try and buy another one?

“Every owner in Hong Kong wanting a European horse for the Derby would want Waipiro.

“He’s the perfect horse, he loves fast ground, he’s got a high cruising speed, huge talent, 10 furlongs – he’s the right horse for the job.”

He added: “His half-brother which they owned, Waikuku, was a Group One winner in Hong Kong, having finished runner-up in the (Hong Kong) Derby in 2019. There was always a good chance they would take him to Hong Kong.

“He’ll probably win a lot more prize money in Hong Kong than he would in Britain.”