Royal Ascot Saturday preview: What the trainers say

3.40 Hardwicke Stakes David Menuisier - Wonderful Tonight: “She should really enjoy the conditions, the trip and ground are perfect but she’s running against race-fit, really good horses so we will go there respecting everybody and bearing in mind she is only 85 per cent fit. We want her to peak later on in the season. That doesn’t mean she won’t put up a lovely performance but I’m just saying, due to her exuberant style as well, she might want to do a bit much too early. “Taking all that into consideration – I’m not making excuses – but I just want people to realise she hasn’t had two runs already like most of the others and she’s not ready yet to put up her best performance of the year, I expect her to improve 10-15 lengths hopefully. “The Arc is her big aim this year and there are so many big races towards the end of the season, so it makes no sense to have her at 100 per cent first time out. I’m not going there thinking she’s unbeatable as her main target is later on. In saying all this it may be compensated by the fact she’s highest-rated and loves the ground – we’ll find out in the race!”

"If he gets in he's my best chance of the week" - Richard Fahey Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

William Haggas - Ilaraab and Robert Escobarr: “Ilaraab is rated 111 now and the other opportunity was the Fred Archer at Newmarket next weekend. I’d have preferred to go Listed and then Group Three coming out of handicaps and I think he’s better left-handed as well, but he’s in good form. He’s a very interesting horse. He worked well this week with Addeybb so he’s got talent – but who knows. We’re running Roberto in a first-time visor and hopefully it brings out a bit of improvement.” Ryan Moore - Broome: “We have a very strong hand in here and all have winning chances at their best. Broome comes here on the top of his form and he was only a short head away from making it four from four this season in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time. “This has been the first time he has stepped up to a mile and a half this term, and that could easily bring about improvement in a horse beaten in a four-way photo for the Derby “He has a very solid look to him here, and he should handle conditions better than most.” 4.20 Diamond Jubilee Stakes Simon Turner - Glen Shiel: “Obviously we welcome the rain at Ascot and he’s in great condition at home. He’s come on for his reappearance run in Ireland and we couldn’t be happier with him. It was testing ground when he won there in the autumn and while he handles it, I don’t think he needs it. It probably just doesn’t inconvenience him as much as some of the others. “We are excited to run him and I think plenty of people will latch on to Glen as he has that soft ground form, and he certainly deserves to be in the conversation.”