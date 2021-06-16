Royal Ascot Preview: What the trainers say

“The plan has always been to come back here for this race, I think she’s a very nice two-year-old. The ground would be a minor concern so we’ll see how it’s riding because she does have an option in the Albany on Friday, but Jamie (Spencer) is very happy that she’ll be absolutely fine on decent ground.”

Charlie Fellowes - Eve Lodge: “She made a lovely debut at Ascot over course and distance, where she got a bit unlucky during the run. Then we went to Lingfield where she won as you like, on the bridle, really impressively on soft ground.

Joseph O’Brien - Ruling: “He is still a maiden, but he ran to a smart level when third in the Nijinsky Stakes at Leopardstown last time. He didn’t look shy of pace at a mile and a half that day, but he is very stoutly bred and I think he has a good chance of staying this longer trip.”

Joseph O'Brien - Benaud: “We were thrilled with his seasonal return at Naas last month. We expected him to need the run as he doesn’t overly exert himself at home, but he ran out the cosy winner, relishing the longer trip.

“We had considered running him in the King George V Handicap, but that can be a tough race to get into from off the pace and that is his style of running, so we are going to take a chance on his stamina for this longer trip and run him in this.”

William Jarvis - Lady Bowthorpe: “We’ve been very pleased with her since the Lockinge, that was a career-best. You never know until you turn up how much that race has taken out of her, but she appears to be giving us the right signals at home.

“No race at Royal Ascot is ever easy to win, we’re going to be the favourite and we justify favouritism on her performance in the Lockinge, but it’s a strong field.

“The ground is possibly going to be quicker than is ideal for us, but we’re very hopeful and we’re very much looking forward to it. There are some pretty good fillies in the line-up and we respect all of them.”

Richard Hannon - Posted: “If she settles she is a very good filly, but she can be a little bit keen. She has been good lately, we didn’t go to Epsom and run on the soft ground, we thought that we would save her for Royal Ascot.

“It is a very good race for her, she is in good nick, she has already won a Listed race and hopefully she should have a very good chance.”

Charlie Fellowes - Onassis: “The plan has always been to start here, she won over course and distance on her first start last year and her form at Ascot has always been very strong. She finished off last year with a career-best in the Champion Sprint over an inadequate six furlongs.

“She’s won on all types of ground, it was really quick in France when she won the Listed race over there last year so I’m not worried about the going. We’re looking forward to what will hopefully be a really decent seasonal debut.”