Check out the Wednesday entries for Royal Ascot with French mare Grand Glory supplemented for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

Glory added to Prince Of Wales's Stakes French mare Grand Glory has been supplemented at a cost of £70,000 for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, for which Bay Bridge heads eight confirmations. Having won her Group One in the Prix Jean Romanet last season, Grand Glory was sold for €2,500,000 having finished fifth in the Japan Cup. Her new connections have sent her back into training, however, and she has won a Listed race and a Group Three already this season. Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge will be a tough nut to crack, having been ultra impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes by five lengths to take his winning sequence to five.

Shahryar is another who brings top-class international form to the table for Japan. The four-year-old finished third in the Japan CUp before winning the Sheema Classic at Meydan from Yibir. Lord North, was victorious two years ago, has been confirmed as on target by John Gosden while Aidan O’Brien’s sole possible is Broome. William Haggas has two possible runners headed by Addeybb, who was second in the race two years ago although he also has an entry in Tuesday’s Wolferton Stakes. Dubai Honour improved in leaps and bounds and was only beaten a length and a half in the Hong Kong Cup. He did slightly disappoint when last seen in Dubai, however. Beach among 11 in Duke of Cambridge Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Group One winner Saffron Beach is among 11 confirmations for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. The Falmouth Stakes heroine ran a fine race against the boys when last seen in the Dubai Turf at Meydan when fourth but she must give weight away to all her potential rivals, as much as 5lb to most. Owners Cheveley Park Stud have a strong hand with Lights On, Potapova and Bashkirova – who beat Potapova at Epsom last week – all engaged. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Mother Earth, and Novemba, trained in Germany, add further interest. Derby runners handed Queen's Vase entry Several Derby also-rans are in the Queen’s Vase with O’Brien’s Changingoftheguard, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance and Charlie Appleby’s Nahanni in line to turn out quickly. Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov, John Gosden’s Baltic Bird and Fozzy Stack’s Ruler Legend are among 21 entries.