Check out the Wednesday entries for Royal Ascot with French mare Grand Glory supplemented for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
French mare Grand Glory has been supplemented at a cost of £70,000 for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, for which Bay Bridge heads eight confirmations.
Having won her Group One in the Prix Jean Romanet last season, Grand Glory was sold for €2,500,000 having finished fifth in the Japan Cup. Her new connections have sent her back into training, however, and she has won a Listed race and a Group Three already this season.
Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge will be a tough nut to crack, having been ultra impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes by five lengths to take his winning sequence to five.
Shahryar is another who brings top-class international form to the table for Japan. The four-year-old finished third in the Japan CUp before winning the Sheema Classic at Meydan from Yibir.
Lord North, was victorious two years ago, has been confirmed as on target by John Gosden while Aidan O’Brien’s sole possible is Broome. William Haggas has two possible runners headed by Addeybb, who was second in the race two years ago although he also has an entry in Tuesday’s Wolferton Stakes. Dubai Honour improved in leaps and bounds and was only beaten a length and a half in the Hong Kong Cup. He did slightly disappoint when last seen in Dubai, however.
Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Group One winner Saffron Beach is among 11 confirmations for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. The Falmouth Stakes heroine ran a fine race against the boys when last seen in the Dubai Turf at Meydan when fourth but she must give weight away to all her potential rivals, as much as 5lb to most.
Owners Cheveley Park Stud have a strong hand with Lights On, Potapova and Bashkirova – who beat Potapova at Epsom last week – all engaged. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Mother Earth, and Novemba, trained in Germany, add further interest.
Several Derby also-rans are in the Queen’s Vase with O’Brien’s Changingoftheguard, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance and Charlie Appleby’s Nahanni in line to turn out quickly. Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov, John Gosden’s Baltic Bird and Fozzy Stack’s Ruler Legend are among 21 entries.
This year’s Queen Mary looks a red-hot heat with 30 fillies entered. Amy Murphy’s Manhattan Jungle has won all three of her starts, while Wesley Ward has been talking up Love Reigns.
The Clive Cox-trained Katy Kontent has created in big impression in winning her two starts to date and Dramatised looked well above average when winning for Karl Burke at Newmarket.
Amo Racing have several fillies entered including David Loughnane’s Omniqueen, so impressive at York, and David O’Meara’s Maria Branwell who is already a winner at Listed level.
There are 72 entries for the Royal Hunt Cup, for which Charlie Hills’ Dark Shift is among the market leaders. There are 40 possibles in the Windsor Castle Stakes with O’Brien’s Little Big Bear likely to be well fancied.