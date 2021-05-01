Sporting Life
Palace Pier gets a pat from Frankie for winning the Lockinge
Palace Pier gets a pat from Frankie for winning the Lockinge

Royal Ascot runners and riders: Tuesday entries

By David Ord
16:20 · WED June 09, 2021

Palace Pier among 12 left in Queen Anne

Palace Pier features among 12 six-day acceptors for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden’s brilliant miler won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time and is one of the shortest-priced favourites of the week.

In the absence of The Revenant his biggest dangers appear to be the Ballydoyle pair of Order Of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez.

Brilliant Battaash left in King's Stand

Battaash remains on course to defend his title in the King’s Stand Stakes as a field of 16 stood their ground on Wednesday.

Charlie Hills’ brilliant speedster will be making his seasonal reappearance in Berkshire but has been the subject of positive bulletins in recent days.

He faces race-fit rivals in the shape of three-year-old Winter Power, 2020 July Cup winner Oxted, Liberty Beach and King’s Lynn.

Glass Slippers was a notable absentee.

O'Brien has four in against Poetic Flare

Battleground, Ontario, Roman Empire and Wembley are four Aidan O’Brien acceptors for the St James’s Palace Stakes.

They face a clash with Poetic Flare, winner of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas before being touched off by stablemate Mac Swiney in the Irish equivalent.

Lucky Vega and Thunder Moon complete a strong Irish raiding with the home defence led by the unexposed Mostahdaf, winner of the Heron Stakes.

Fresh from his Cazoo Derby triumph Charlie Appleby holds a strong hand with La Barossa joining stablemate Highland Avenue, who was second in the Heron.

Royal Ascot Tuesday schedule and racecards

1430 Queen Anne Stakes

1505 Coventry Stakes

1540 King's Stand Stakes

1620 St James's Palace Stakes

1700 Ascot Stakes

1735 Wolferton Stakes

1810 Copper Horse Stakes

