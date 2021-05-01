Royal Ascot runners and riders: Tuesday entries

Palace Pier among 12 left in Queen Anne Click here for full racecard and FREE video form Palace Pier features among 12 six-day acceptors for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. John Gosden’s brilliant miler won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time and is one of the shortest-priced favourites of the week. In the absence of The Revenant his biggest dangers appear to be the Ballydoyle pair of Order Of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez.

