Royal Ascot trials day: Four in focus as Stradivarius makes early return

Ben Linfoot highlights four key horses on Royal Ascot trials day at the Berkshire track as the Wednesday card plays host to stars like Stradivarius and Supremacy.

The main attraction - STRADIVARIUS

2.45 Longines Sagaro Stakes | Racecard & form

The return of the Strad is earlier than ever before and that is interesting in itself. Last year’s truncated season withstanding, the three-time Gold Cup winner usually returns at York in May – and he usually wins without quite being at his brilliant best. He might well rock up on the Knavesmire for the Yorkshire Cup yet, but first he’ll take in the Sagaro Stakes where he has upwards of 10lb in hand on official figures. “He’s bigger, he’s a seven-year-old and he’s weighing heavier,” says John Gosden. “To that extent he may need two races before the Gold Cup. We don’t know.” At his best this would be a penalty kick for Stradivarius, but the last time we saw him he was far from at his best. That was when he was 12th over this track and trip in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, the soft ground cited as an excuse for the star stayer. We know he handles soft ground, though, so was it something else? The effects of a long campaign? The race coming just 13 days after a failed Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe bid? Or the first signs of regression for a horse who has been tremendously consistent for five years on the trot? As Gosden says, we don’t know. But we’ll get a good idea as to whether his powers are on the wane on Wednesday as even a using-this-as-a-stepping-stone Stradivarius should account for these rivals without fuss.

Stradivarius: Reappears earlier than usual on Wednesday

The rising star – SUPREMACY

3.20 Pavilion Stakes | Racecard & form

The Clive Cox 3yo sprinter production line continues apace with Supremacy the latest from the factory floor to hit the ground running. Hot on the heels of Lethal Force, Harry Angel and Golden Horde comes this son of Mehmas who improved with every start at two, culminating in Group One glory in the Middle Park thanks to an uber-professional display. He’s got 15lb in hand of his nearest rival on BHA figures on Wednesday, so, even with his Group One penalty he’s firmly expected to dismiss his opponents with a degree of comfort as he continues his journey to the Commonwealth Cup. Still, this is his first start of the season and Cox is seemingly in no mood for bullishness as he prepares his colt for Royal Ascot. He says: “He’s done really well, but this is very much his first step back, and he comes to himself when it gets a bit warmer – so while I’m pleased we’re back in action, it is very much his first step of the year.” That maybe so, but defeat here would likely see his Commonwealth Cup odds – currently a best of 5/1 – inflate at least a little as the dreaded ‘has he trained on?’ question would loom large. Given Cox’s record with this type of horse that looks unlikely and a look at Ascot – the stiffest track he’ll have raced on by some distance – ahead of the Commonwealth Cup looks a smart move. Tactically we may learn something, as well. Supremacy made all for all three of his victories last season, but he might have to take a lead here if Mighty Gurkha does what he usually does under Hollie Doyle. Last time out Archie Watson’s horse tried to make all at Lingfield and beat off everything bar one opponent – Clive Cox’s Diligent Harry. Despite the reservations from the Lambourn handler, it will be disappointing if we don’t see a similar outcome.

Supremacy: Looks a cut above his Ascot rivals

The is he better than a handicapper? – HAQEEQY

3.55 Paradise Stakes | Racecard & form

When you win the Lincoln off a mark of 100 the natural next step is Listed company and Haqeeqy takes that path in the Paradise Stakes (Queen Anne Stakes Trial). They are fairly dubious brackets on past evidence but they might well carry some clout this year if Haqeeqy manages to display the turn of foot that he showed at Doncaster in this company. He was very good on Town Moor, but he did have Benoit De La Sayette’s 7lb claim to help and he will have to better that form if the best of the Paradise field bring their top form to the table. Duke Of Hazzard and Sir Busker look the chief threats on past form and the latter is a particularly consistent sort who goes well at Ascot, so we’re likely to get a good idea of Haqeeqy’s progression through him. Interestingly, Haqeeqy was nibbled at in the Queen Anne market on Tuesday, to a general 11/1 and 12/1, behind hot 2/1 favourite and stablemate Palace Pier. There’s a significant gap to bridge until he can be considered a serious threat to the silky Kingman colt, but there seems to be a confidence about him and a convincing win in the style of his Town Moor success against this field would go some way to lessening the deficit.

Could Haqeeqy challenge Palace Pier at Royal Ascot?

The course specialist – CLIFFS OF CAPRI

1.00 Apprentice Handicap | Racecard & form

The card kicks off with a competitive apprentice handicap but the market looks to have found the right favourite in Cliffs Of Capri for Jamie Osborne. The trainer’s daughter Saffie Osborne takes the ride and she’s gradually worked her way back to top form in the saddle after returning from injury following a horror fall at Wolverhampton last October. It took her 19 rides to get off the mark following her return but is four from 14 since then and she gets the leg up on yard favourite Cliffs Of Capri for the first time at Ascot. While the partnership is a new one Cliffs Of Capri is no stranger to Ascot and his course record stands at 1-5-1-3-4-2 with the most recent fourth and second places coming in big field handicaps. All of that Ascot form has been over seven furlongs, but he’s a winner over a mile and the way he finished for second in last summer’s International handicap suggests he’ll be just fine at this distance at his favourite track. His fitness has to be taken on trust after 271 days off the track, but he’s got a good record fresh and a mark of 97 – the same rating he ran off in the aforementioned International - could be one he’s capable of defying if he’s at his best following the lay-off.