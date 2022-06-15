Check out our best bets for each race on day two of Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot tips: Wednesday preview and best bets 2.30 - DRAMATISED

Plenty of potential as expected for a 2-y-o event at Royal Ascot but the 2 who have created the deepest impression are DRAMATISED and Love Reigns. The former posted an outstanding timefigure for a first-time-out filly at Newmarket and, at likely bigger odds, is narrowly preferred to Love Reigns, who could hardly have been more impressive in a maiden at Keeneland and represents a yard that has won this 3 times (4 in total) since 2015. Katey Kontent and Maria Branwell are also likely to figure.

3.05 - ELDAR ELDAROV

ELDAR ELDAROV has made a highly promising start to his career and looks sure to go on to better things now tackling 1¾m, so he looks the way to go, especially with his form proving strong. Nahanni didn't quite get the rub of the green in the Derby and still has better days ahead of him on that evidence, while others to consider are Baltic Bird and Anchorage. 3.40 - BAY BRIDGE

BAY BRIDGE looked out of the top drawer when storming clear in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown and can take the step up to Group 1 level in his stride and provide Sir Michael Stoute with a fifth success in this contest. Japanese-raider Shahryar proved himself on the international stage with his Sheema Classic win in March and can follow the selection home.

Royal Ascot 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

4.20 - BASHKIROVA

A tightly-knit affair that could go the way of the improving BASHKIROVA provided she's not undone by a relatively quick turnaround. She was impressive at Epsom last time and could take another step forward to get the better of Saffron Beach and Mother Earth. French-raider Sibila Spain also arrives on the up and warrants respect. 5.00 - SYMBOLIZE

SYMBOLIZE signed off in 2021 with a couple of excellent efforts in big-field Ascot handicaps behind the now 124-rated Aldaary and made a pleasing comeback at Thirsk in April. He's partnered by the yard's excellent 5 lb claimer Harry Davies for the first time here and a huge run could be on the way. Last year's second Astro King looks poised to go well again, with Dark Shift, Magical Morning and Totally Charming just a handful of the other leading players.

5.35 - LITTLE BIG BEAR

Not only is LITTLE BIG BEAR's form 10 lb+ clear of the opposition on Timeform ratings, he also has the scope for plenty of progress so there's no desire to look elsewhere. John Gosden used the same Yarmouth maiden won by Far Shot last week to introduce the 2016 winner of this race and he is feared, with Union Court completing the shortlist following a faultless start to her career. 6.10 - HAZIYA