Check out our best bets for each race on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

2.30 - BAAEED

BAAEED extended his unbeaten run with no difficulty when slamming Real World by 3¼ lengths in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on his return last month, producing the sort of performance rarely seen at this trip in Britain since the days of Frankel, so he's very hard to a oppose in a race of similar quality. Real World can follow the selection home again, with Order of Australia best of the others.

3.05 - BLACKBEARD

Aidan O'Brien has won this a record 9 times and holds a strong hand once again with BLACKBEARD and Age of Kings, who both looked smart prospects when scoring last-time out. The latter was very strong at the finish at the Curragh 2 weeks ago but Blackbeard seems to have more natural pace having displayed an impressive turn of foot in the Marble Hill Stakes there, so gets the vote. Persian Force looks best of the home team, with Bradsell, Remarkable Force and Royal Scotsman also worth a mention.

3.40 - GOLDEN PAL

GOLDEN PAL failed to fire when only seventh in last season's Nunthorpe at York but Wesley Ward's US colt is unbeaten since and well worth another chance to prove himself a top sprinter on these shores. Australian-challenger Nature Strip has the form to play a leading role too and could prove his biggest threat, with Twilight Calls and Man of Promise appealing as the pick of the home challenge. 4.20 - COROEBUS

A very intriguing renewal, featuring more unknown quantities than is sometimes the case. That said COROEBUS sets a very high standard on his win in what looks a strong renewal of the 2000 Guineas so the likes of William Haggas pair My Prospero and Maljoom and the Gosdens' Mighty Ulysses, who all have the potential to make their mark at the highest level, will need to take another sizeable step forward to trouble Charlie Appleby's charge. 5.00 - RESHOUN

Unsurprisingly a host arrive with claims, including last year's winner RESHOUN. Operating from the same mark, he warmed up for this with an encouraging fifth over shorter at Haydock last month and, with the cheekpieces/return to further both obvious positives, Ian Williams' charge is fancied to make a bold bid to follow up. Irish-raiders Pied Piper and Bring On The NIght are both fascinating contenders and feared, along with Coltrane and Aracdian Sunrise.

5.35 - FOXES TALES

This looks very open. FOXES TALES was able to negotiate a wide stall when landing a C&D handicap at this meeting in 2021 so he's chanced despite being drawn in 16. He seemingly didn't quite stay 1½m at Newbury last time and had finished in front of last year's winner Juan Elcano, who should go well again, when a creditable second on his reappearance at Sandown. Harrovian and the reappearing Tasman Bay are others to consider.

6.10 - STOWELL