Royal Ascot Thursday best bets

This looks a red-hot Norfolk, with THE ANTARCTIC taken to remain unbeaten with a third success. A full brother to the mighty sprinter Battaash, he's not been fully extended as he's won his first 2 starts in Ireland and has plenty more in the locker. Walbank stormed clear at York and looks the obvious danger with further improvement to come. Pillow Talk also won well second time up on the Knavesmire and has more to offer.

3.05 - ISRAR

The manner in which ISRAR won at Newbury suggests he's well ahead of the handicapper, so he gets the marginal vote to go in again in what is usually one of the hottest 3-y-o handicaps of the season. Post Impressionist, Secret State and Mandobi are serious players also.

3.40 - MAGICAL LAGOON

MAGICAL LAGOON showed improved form when narrowly denied in a Navan listed event on her reappearance and, with that form working out well, she's an appealing candidate, especially with her pedigree pointing towards further progress over this longer trip. Sea Silk Road and Life of Dreams are also very promising and rate big threats. 4.20 - KYPRIOS

KYPRIOS has looked a stayer of serious potential in Ireland this spring and is taken to improve past more-established pair Stradivarius and Princess Zoe and provide his trainer with an eighth success in the meeting showpiece. Tashkhan will relish this return to 2½m and is one who could go well at likely bigger odds, while Trueshan will be major player if turning out (reportedly unlikely to run if the ground stays good to firm).

5.00 - TRANQUIL NIGHT

Having saved both TRANQUIL NIGHT and King of Time for this following impressive wins in April, Charlie Appleby probably holds the aces despite the field size. The latter is unbeaten and could be a Group horse but the former's strength in the finish at Newmarket was striking and he is just preferred at the prices. Of the rest, Thesis has yet to win a race but could easily advance his form with this big-field scenario sure to suit. 5.35 - REACH FOR THE MOON

REACH FOR THE MOON missed the Derby with a setback but returned with an most-encouraging effort when runner-up in a listed event at Sandown 4 weeks ago. John & Thady Gosden's charge is clearly highly-regarded (holds a couple of Group 1 entries) and with this step up in trip holding no fears, he's a confident choice to get back to winning ways. Claymore's most recent effort is easily excused so he shades the vote for the forecast spot over Maksud.

6.10 - MONTASSIB