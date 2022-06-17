Royal Ascot Friday best bets

Check out our best bets for each race on day four of Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot tips: Friday preview and best bets 2.30 - MEDITATE

MEDITATE put up a useful performance to maintain her unbeaten record in a Group 3 at Naas last month and, with that form having a solid look to it, she must be considered the one to beat, especially with further improvement on the cards. Mawj looks the most interesting in opposition having made a sparking winning debut at Newmarket, while Queen Olly and Fully Wet are others to note. 3.05 - EL CABALLO

Unsurprisingly for a Group 1 restricted to 3-y-os there's plenty of collateral form to go on and EL CABALLO emerges as just about the one to beat having narrowly seen off Tiber Flow and Flaming Rib (with several of these further behind) on his last 2 starts. Perfect Power possesses a different profile having scaled the heights as a 2-y-o and trained with a Guineas in mind this season and he may emerge as the chief threat.

3.40 - CANDLEFORD

CANDLEFORD made light work of Coltrane when scoring at Kempton 7 months ago and, despite being off the track since, he's worth a chance to defy a 6 lb rise. Just Fine is a big danger on the back of a highly encouraging return, while the hat-trick seeking Contact warrants plenty of respect along with several others in a typically hot renewal. 4.20 - INSPIRAL

INSPIRAL had to miss the 1000 Guineas but remains a high-class prospect if all is well and is taken to stretch her unbeaten record to 5 on her return. The French and English 1000 Guineas heroines Mangoustine and Cachet must be on the shortlist, while Tenebrism (out of the 2011-winner of this) and Discoveries (closely related to the 2018 and 2020 winners for connections) seem set for big runs also. 5.00 - HEREDIA

HEREDIA needed plenty in hand of her mark to overcome the trouble she met at York last time so a 7 lb rise may not prevent her stretching her unbeaten record to 4, particularly as the longer trip this afternoon shapes as if it should suit. Fresh Hope represents a trainer/jockey combination which has won this twice in recent years so she's a must for the shortlist. Invigilate and Persist are a few of many other possibles in this ultra-competitive 3-y-o fillies' handicap.

5.35 - CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD

CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD fared about as well as could have been expected when fifth in the Derby and with both his wins having come in small-field events, Aidan O'Brien's charge could prove tough to peg back if getting an easy time of things in front. Ottoman Fleet confirmed the promise of his debut effort when scoring in a listed contest at Newmarket last month so he's put forward as the main threat, ahead of Lysander. 6.10 - LATIN LOVER