Legend Of Dubai

Royal Ascot tip: 5.00 Royal Hunt Cup

By Sporting Life
16:25 · WED June 15, 2022

Check out our tip for the next race at Royal Ascot - the Royal Hunt Cup.

5.00 - LEGEND OF DUBAI

Astro King is 4lb higher than when second in this last year ahead of Magical Morning. Symbolize finished runner-up in last year’s Balmoral Handicap here while Totally Charming, Rebel Territory and Greatgadian all bid for a hat-tricks with the latter dropping down in trip. Dark Shift is penalised for winning at Nottingham while LEGEND OF DUBAI has an 11lb hike to contend with having won easily at Newmarket on his reappearance.

But Roger Varian’s colt has more scope than most of these having raced just the once as a three-year-old and there looks plenty more to come. Desert Peace won a conditions race at Meydan at the start of the year while Intellogent was beaten only a length in Listed company here on his second start for new connections so can't be ignored.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

