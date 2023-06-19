Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Wednesday

Graeme North previews the second day of Royal Ascot from a Timefigure perspective and puts forward an each-way tip in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Recommendation Astro King each-way 17.00 Royal Ascot at 9/1

The running order for the second day of Royal Ascot might have been tweaked since last year but the programme remains the same and kicks off, as it did in 2022, with the Queen Mary Stakes for two-year-olds. I still approach this race with some trepidation as back in 2016 it was the centrepiece of the toughest domestic timefigure sheet I have ever returned with Lady Aurelia’s seven-length win coming in a time that was literally off the scale and which ended up being settled upon as 127. Lady Aurelia was an outstanding filly, of course, more like a four-year-old at two and not in need of the generous weight-for age allowance that was built into her timefigure (which remains the highest recorded by a two-year-old filly this century, incidentally) and returned to Ascot the following year to win the King’s Stand Stakes. Since then, whether because his approach no longer gets the results it did previously or because he doesn’t have the same quality of youngster nowadays, Ward has saddled just two two-year-old winners at the meeting and none at all since 2020 when Campanelle gave him his fourth win in this race. Second place for Twilight Gleaming in 2021 and fourth place for Love Reigns last year means Ward’s latest challenger Bundchen, who was second in a maiden at Keeneland on her only start, at least ought to be afforded some respect for all her claims don’t look as strong as the other two American challengers Crimson Advocate and Cynane. Beautiful Morning, who was the fastest breezer at Goffs Doncaster Sale according to data I’ve seen and won impressively at Nottingham earlier this month without being extended, heads the market at 4/1 but several others in the 28-runner field have achieved similar or more on the clock and the race looks wide open. Midnight Affair would be my pick of the trio that head the ratings on the clock (Born To Rock and Got To Love A Grey are the others) given she ran a timefigure in the Hilary Needler similar to those achieved by recent winners of the same race Easton Angel and Liberty Beach, both of whom made the frame subsequently in the Queen Mary. Gaiden, who ran the last three furlongs faster than Got To Love A Grey in the Marygate, and Out Of The Stars are others that took my eye but I’ll leave this one alone.

The other two-year-old race on the card, the Windsor Castle Stakes, has also attracted a massive field. The market is currently headed by Barnwell Boy who is one of the ‘super six’ 2023 two-year-olds I wrote about recently who have posted a timefigure of 95 or more on their debut before Royal Ascot. Last year’s winner Little Big Bear fitted the same criteria, but the Windsor Castle looks something of an afterthought to me for Barnwell Boy given how strong he was over six at Goodwood and that concern is more than enough to put me off. That same doubt also puts me off Johannes Brahms who is joint-third best on times yet needed all of the stiff finish at Naas over six to get back up, while it’s disconcerting to see the horse top on time, Maximum Impact, fitted with a first-time tongue strap even before doubts about how much longer some of the clearly very forward Amo Racing youngsters will hold their form. There’s not much to be confident about here and it’s easy to give this race a miss too. The feature race of the day, the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, features a rematch between Bay Bridge, Adayar and My Prospero who were covered by half a length in the Champion Stakes last autumn, as well as another between Luxembourg and Bay Bridge who were very closely matched in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month, so I’ll sit back and enjoy that as I will (albeit not quite so much) the Duke Of Cambridge in which Jumbly and Potapova head the time ratings. Jumbly has winning track form here and looked better than ever on her first start for Joseph O’Brien in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time when set a lot to do. All the same, she hasn’t been missed in the market and, with Potapova struggling for form, I’m swerving this, as I will the Queen’s Vase, where using timefigures recorded over much shorter distances to predict the likely winner wouldn’t be my preferred metric.

That leaves two handicaps but there’s very little between those at the head of ratings on the clock in the Kensington Palace and some of those have a bit to prove, so I’ll concentrate on the Royal Hunt Cup where three horses – Perotto, Astro King and Aerion Power – are joint top on weight-adjusted timefigures but strong cases can be made for two of them. Richard Kingscote rode Aerion Power at Sandown last time when seemingly beaten fair and square and he meets Perotto on the same terms as in the 2021 Britannia when he was eleventh and Perotto ran out a ready winner, so it’s fair to say Aerion Power has the weakest claims of the three. Kingscote is on Astro King here and his mount has got ‘previous’ in this race having finished in the frame twice previously off marks of 98 and 102. His win record is slightly off-putting but he couldn’t have shaped with any more promise under today’s rider when fourth at York on his reappearance, last off the bridle and denied a run for most of the penultimate furlong, before shaping as though the run was just needed. Perotto was another eyecatcher last time on his first start for Roger Varian over an inadequate seven furlongs and is obviously interesting off a mark 3lb lower than in that Britannia but looks short enough now at the general 7/1. Astro King wouldn’t be the first handicapper to improve a lot since leaving Sir Michael Stoute and I’m sure Daniel and Claire Kubler were absolutely thrilled with his York reappearance. He looks a good each-way bet at 9/1.