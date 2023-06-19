Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Tuesday

Graeme North assesses day one of Royal Ascot from a Timefigure perspective and puts forward a selection.

Recommendation Royal Scotsman to win 16:20 Royal Ascot at 14/1

Any of you who read my most recent Watch And Learn column will be aware that two-year-olds who record a very high timefigure – which I define as 95 or higher - on their racecourse debut before Royal Ascot have an excellent record when going on to take in one of the juvenile contests at the Berkshire venue, almost to the extent that they can be backed blind. I put forward six names last week to watch out for this week and two of them, Asadna and River Tiber clash in a fascinating Coventry Stakes that sees 22 runners in total going to post. The leading players in an entertaining visuals or sectionals Twitter spat over the weekend, Asadna and River Tiber set a very tall standard. Both are members of a very select juvenile group who have scored by ten lengths or more on their racecourse debut (the other 2023 qualifier Maximum Impact has been declared for the Windsor Castle on Wednesday, incidentally) with Asadna’s 12-length win at Ripon equivalent to a 109 timefigure, the highest recorded this century by a two-year-old first time out, and River Tiber’s ten-length win at Navan worth 98.

On the face of it, Asadna, who is 3/1 at the time of writing while River Tiber is 7/4, would appear to have the stronger credentials but I’m slightly reluctant to put him forward. Not because of the winless record at the Royal meeting of his sire Mehmas, who has had just two of the 17 juveniles representing him finish in the first three, an unenviable record surpassed only by his own sire Acclamation who in the period since 2015 is zero from 18, or because he has been weak on the exchanges, or due to the second horse getting beat since, but because I’ve a strong suspicion that he’ll trade a fair bit bigger in running. Neither of his initial furlong times at the Breeze Ups were spectacular, though he made up for that with a convincing gallop out, and there was no point at any stage of the first half-mile at Ripon where it looked as though he’d end up winning convincingly, let alone by 12 lengths. Two youngsters who recorded timefigures of 95 or higher on their debuts last year, Bradsell and Persian Force (who is by Mehmas, incidentally), fought out the finish of the Coventry last year and while I’ve no doubts Asadna and River Tiber bring the best credentials to the table I’m not inclined to get involved pre-race for the reasons given, mindful too the step up to six furlongs will suit River Tiber ideally. Current third favourite Givemethebeatboys, who won the Marble Hill last time out, isn’t too far behind on an overall time and sectional combination but he wasn’t even the best horse in that race (that honour went to runner-up Noche Magica, who runs in the Norfolk Stakes on Thursday) and fellow Irish raider Bucanero Fuerte, who won the opening juvenile contest of the season in Ireland with a big sectional upgrade, might prove a bigger threat. The noises about Northern challenger Emperor’s Son have been encouraging, so lots to look forward to without a need to get involved.

The Coventry is one of four Group races that kick off the Royal meeting and, in truth, with the markets being well established, I found it hard to isolate some value. The Queen Anne, in which Inspiral is marginally top on time from Native Trail, has a more open look than is sometimes the case without anything really catching my eye, while Highfield Princess edges out Dramatised on the clock in the King’s Stand Stakes but is priced accordingly and the record of three-year-olds in the race (only the mighty Lady Aurelia has won the race since 2010 with nearly all the 24 who have attempted the feat finishing out with the washing) puts me off Karl Burke’s 2022 Queen Mary winner at nearly three times the odds. If there is one horse who looks to be some value, for all his last run has to be forgiven, then it’s probably Royal Scotsman in the St James’s Palace Stakes (16:20). Twice a winner last year, including in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, Royal Scotsman went down by a head to Chaldean in the Dewhurst but emerged best on overall time ratings by 3lb after sectional upgrades are incorporated, and though he again finished behind that rival when third in the 2000 Guineas he ran a remarkable race considering he pulled far too hard for the first six furlongs. A subsequent lacklustre display behind another re-opposing rival Paddington in the Irish 2000 Guineas has to be forgiven – he was a bit too keen again held up off a steady pace – but considering he was sent off 6/4 favourite for that race the 14/1 widely available looks too big. A couple of up-and-coming three-year-olds in the shape of Cicero’s Gift and Mostabshir add some spice to what promises to be a well-run race, but Royal Scotsman who was third in last year’s Coventry looks worth a small interest win only.

The final three races look very trappy. It might be Frankie Dettori’s last Royal Ascot (and the prices on his mounts aren’t likely to offer much value) and no doubt he’ll fancy his chances of winning the Wolferton on Royal runner Saga but for me no-one rides the round course better than William Buick. The configuration and topography of Ascot’s round course - with the first turn coming up very quickly in particular in races over a mile and a quarter and a mile and six, and a climb from Swinley Bottom to the home bend - nearly always means grabbing a prominent early position is vital and horses who don’t go forward from their draws can end up being greatly disadvantaged. I was half-interested in Buick’s mount Ruling Dynasty (ran each of the last four furlongs fastest of all at Haydock earlier this month according to Course Track) in the Copper Horse Handicap, despite the presence of Vauban, but trainer Charlie Appleby’s record with horses returning to the track in handicaps at the Royal meeting off a break of 12 days or less is off-putting when I researched it, and considering he’d been off for eight months prior to Haydock I can pass him over.