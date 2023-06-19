Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Thursday

Graeme North previews the third day of Royal Ascot from a Timefigure perspective and puts forward a couple of tips.
If you asked me to name my favourite Royal Ascot I’d have no hesitation in nominating 2001 when, in my position as handicapper at Timeform responsible for horses aged three and older at distances up to one mile, I ended up top-rating the winners of the Royal Hunt Cup (Surprise Encounter at 8/1), the Britannia Handicap (Analyser at 14/1), the Wokingham (Nice One Clare at 7/1) and St James’s Palace Stakes (Black Minnaloushe at 8/1) with the other joint top-rated horse in the Britannia, Ecclesiastical, filling the runner-up spot in that race too at 8/1 for good measure.
Much has changed since then – I’ve long since passed the handicapping baton to younger and more able colleagues and I never came close to that success again, while the Royal meeting itself back then was held over four days and featured just six races a day - but a fascination with cracking the big three handicaps at the Royal meeting remains.
Other than when Withhold won the Cesarewitch a few years ago, I’ve never been as confident of a horse winning a monster-field handicap as I was with Nice One Clare (who had warmed up for the Wokingham, incidentally, in another race category since confined to the annals of history, the ‘rated stakes handicap’) and though I’ve never ever fancied one strongly for the Britannia I’m quietly confident that Royal Cape can land this year’s renewal for Hughie Morrison.
Odds-on he might have been, but he blew my eye out at Windsor on his second start this year, looking a proper horse, and then deserved marking up significantly for his second place behind Covey in the Silver Bowl at Haydock which even on its own was an improved effort.
That was a handicap full of progressive sorts in a race controlled from the front by the likely pattern-class winner who wasn’t for catching soon after the home turn, where Royal Cape was stuck towards the rear on the inside rail.
Kept in behind runners, Royal Cape had next to no room to manoeuvre until out in the clear passing the furlong marker, but despite that he managed to run the fastest last three-furlong time by some margin and (according to Course Track) the fastest individual penultimate furlong (when still boxed up) as well the fastest final one.
Royal Cape acted well enough on the firm ground at Haydock but the rain that fell at Ascot on Tuesday morning will have been in his favour and this more galloping course and stiff mile will be more up his street too.
Dangers abound everywhere – Saxon King and Skysail are joint-top on expected time, just ahead of market leader Quantum Impact, while Docklands looked a smart prospect last time – but 20/1 looks good each-way value to me even without the possibility of extra places.
Thursday kicks off with the Norfolk Stakes where Elite Status is a short-priced favourite. The 109 timefigure he recorded in the National stakes is the joint-highest by a juvenile this season, but as I pointed out in a recent Watch And Learn article those of his predecessors this century that recorded a timefigure of 108 or more in that race and went to Ascot - Monsieur Chevalier in 2009, Sir Prancealot in 2012 and King Of Rooks in 2015 – all got beaten with only King Of Rooks (in the Norfolk Stakes) making the first three.
By its very nature, on a separate strip of ground than the round course, timefigures on the sprint track at Sandown require a degree of educated guesswork, and with that National Stakes Ascot statistic in mind I’m happy to leave him alone at the widely-available 7/4.
Wesley Ward has won this race twice and relies on American Rascal who is the first foal of his Queen Mary and King’s Stand winner Lady Aurelia.
He was impressive to say the least at Keeneland, sending some social media commentators dizzy with anticipation, but that race was on dirt and I’m not certain what that form merits. The evidence of the first day at Ascot is that the Irish juvenile colts look a bit stronger than the home-trained ones and with that in mind, and the aforementioned duo taking out a large chunk of the market, I’m happy to go along with Noche Magica at 15/2.
A winner at Cork on his debut, Noche Magica ran Tuesday’s Coventry third Givemethebeatboys to a head in the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh last time where he was last off the bridle but ended up being denied close home after cruising to the front over a furlong out.
He emerges with a 4lb better upgrade from that race than Givemethebeatboys (and 6lb more than the re-opposing His Majesty), giving him an overall time rating of 107, and the drop back to five furlongs looks just the ticket.
The other races look tough to solve to say the least. My favourite Ascot round course rider William Buick partners the market leader Tagabawa in the King George V Stakes in a race Irish raider Valiant King heads the runners on time ratings, but the Godolphin outfit had a quiet opening day and there looks to be any number of improvers as usual in this.
Valiant King’s trainer Joseph O’Brien also supplies the ‘top on time’ in the Ribblesdale Stakes in the shape of Lumiere Rock who was second in the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time.
All eyes here, however, will be on the odds-on favourite Al Asifah who was supplemented after her very impressive win at Goodwood the weekend before last but odds of 4/5 look on the skinny side in such an unusually large field (15 runners is the previous largest field for the race this century).
Former winner Subjectivist is joint-top on time in the Gold Cup along with the horse who beat him last time in the Dubai Gold Cup, Broome, but I fancy he’ll reverse the form over this specialist trip. He'll need to be at his very best, though, to see off Coltrane who has only a few pounds to find on the clock.
Grand Prix du Jockey Club fifth Epictetus is best on time in the Hampton Court Stakes, while in the Buckingham Palace it is 2022 third Rhoscolyn, but I’m not convinced they are good enough bets to be included here so will stick with Royal Cape and Noche Magica.
