Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Thursday

If you asked me to name my favourite Royal Ascot I’d have no hesitation in nominating 2001 when, in my position as handicapper at Timeform responsible for horses aged three and older at distances up to one mile, I ended up top-rating the winners of the Royal Hunt Cup (Surprise Encounter at 8/1), the Britannia Handicap (Analyser at 14/1), the Wokingham (Nice One Clare at 7/1) and St James’s Palace Stakes (Black Minnaloushe at 8/1) with the other joint top-rated horse in the Britannia, Ecclesiastical, filling the runner-up spot in that race too at 8/1 for good measure.

Much has changed since then – I’ve long since passed the handicapping baton to younger and more able colleagues and I never came close to that success again, while the Royal meeting itself back then was held over four days and featured just six races a day - but a fascination with cracking the big three handicaps at the Royal meeting remains.

Other than when Withhold won the Cesarewitch a few years ago, I’ve never been as confident of a horse winning a monster-field handicap as I was with Nice One Clare (who had warmed up for the Wokingham, incidentally, in another race category since confined to the annals of history, the ‘rated stakes handicap’) and though I’ve never ever fancied one strongly for the Britannia I’m quietly confident that Royal Cape can land this year’s renewal for Hughie Morrison.

Odds-on he might have been, but he blew my eye out at Windsor on his second start this year, looking a proper horse, and then deserved marking up significantly for his second place behind Covey in the Silver Bowl at Haydock which even on its own was an improved effort.

That was a handicap full of progressive sorts in a race controlled from the front by the likely pattern-class winner who wasn’t for catching soon after the home turn, where Royal Cape was stuck towards the rear on the inside rail.

Kept in behind runners, Royal Cape had next to no room to manoeuvre until out in the clear passing the furlong marker, but despite that he managed to run the fastest last three-furlong time by some margin and (according to Course Track) the fastest individual penultimate furlong (when still boxed up) as well the fastest final one.

Royal Cape acted well enough on the firm ground at Haydock but the rain that fell at Ascot on Tuesday morning will have been in his favour and this more galloping course and stiff mile will be more up his street too.

Dangers abound everywhere – Saxon King and Skysail are joint-top on expected time, just ahead of market leader Quantum Impact, while Docklands looked a smart prospect last time – but 20/1 looks good each-way value to me even without the possibility of extra places.