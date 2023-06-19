Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Saturday

Finding winners hasn’t been easy at Ascot this week and hopefully the luck will change for this column on the final day - if it hasn’t already on Friday - when the two six-furlong cavalry charges, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee and the Wokingham, flank an interesting Hardwicke Stakes.

This year’s renewal of the Jubilee sees Artorius, Sacred, Kinross and Highfield Princess renew rivalry from last year. Artorius emerged best of the quartet, albeit narrowly in a tight finish, and he’s favourite at the time of writing to go two places better than in 2022. Whether 4/1 represents any value about a horse who has won just three of his career starts, however, and was beaten in the July Cup as well as the Prix Maurice de Gheest (by Highfield Princess) last year is a moot point and it’s not difficult to look elsewhere.

Highfield Princess tops the time ratings turned out quickly after her fine effort in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, but she’s never been quite at her best at Ascot and she looked stretched by the stiff six here last year, while Kinross goes well here but usually takes a couple of runs to hit the straps and he’s better with a bit of dig in the ground anyway.

For all the race is complicated by the presence of the top Hong Kong sprinter Wellington, who is clearly operating at a much higher level than the best sprinters out there were when I was in charge of Timeform’s Hong Kong handicap 20-odd years ago, the one I like is Sacred. She has nothing to find on the clock and though she has half a length to find with Artorius from last year it shouldn’t be forgotten that was her first race for ten months and she missed the break.

She’s not run at six furlongs since, but she looked better than ever when showing a cracking turn of foot to land the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies‘ Stakes on her reappearance, seeing off the smart Sandrine with ease. Ryan Moore rode her that time but regular partner Tom Marquand is back on board here and I’d have her shorter than the general 8/1.

It's good to see the 2022 King George winner Pyledriver back in the Hardwicke. William Muir and Chris Grassick’s stable star was relatively unfancied that day, as he often is, but his near three-length defeat of the German Arc winner Torquator Tasso was fully backed up by the clock and he’d be the one to beat again if you’d be sure he’d get the same pace collapse behind a couple of duelling leaders he had last year.

However, Timeform’s pace forecast isn’t suggesting any more than an even gallop and, given he has had to be nursed back from an injury, there’s a good chance he’ll need this. If forced to put up an alternative I’d plump for Melbourne Cup fourth Deauville Legend who is next best on the clock, but I’ll delve into the Wokingham for my other bet.