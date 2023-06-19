Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Saturday

Graeme North previews the fifth day of Royal Ascot from a Timefigure perspective and puts forward a couple of tips.
Sacred in the 15:40 Royal Ascot at 8/1
Apollo One each-way in the 17:00 Royal Ascot at 16/1
Finding winners hasn’t been easy at Ascot this week and hopefully the luck will change for this column on the final day - if it hasn’t already on Friday - when the two six-furlong cavalry charges, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee and the Wokingham, flank an interesting Hardwicke Stakes.
This year’s renewal of the Jubilee sees Artorius, Sacred, Kinross and Highfield Princess renew rivalry from last year. Artorius emerged best of the quartet, albeit narrowly in a tight finish, and he’s favourite at the time of writing to go two places better than in 2022. Whether 4/1 represents any value about a horse who has won just three of his career starts, however, and was beaten in the July Cup as well as the Prix Maurice de Gheest (by Highfield Princess) last year is a moot point and it’s not difficult to look elsewhere.
Highfield Princess tops the time ratings turned out quickly after her fine effort in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, but she’s never been quite at her best at Ascot and she looked stretched by the stiff six here last year, while Kinross goes well here but usually takes a couple of runs to hit the straps and he’s better with a bit of dig in the ground anyway.
For all the race is complicated by the presence of the top Hong Kong sprinter Wellington, who is clearly operating at a much higher level than the best sprinters out there were when I was in charge of Timeform’s Hong Kong handicap 20-odd years ago, the one I like is Sacred. She has nothing to find on the clock and though she has half a length to find with Artorius from last year it shouldn’t be forgotten that was her first race for ten months and she missed the break.
She’s not run at six furlongs since, but she looked better than ever when showing a cracking turn of foot to land the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies‘ Stakes on her reappearance, seeing off the smart Sandrine with ease. Ryan Moore rode her that time but regular partner Tom Marquand is back on board here and I’d have her shorter than the general 8/1.
It's good to see the 2022 King George winner Pyledriver back in the Hardwicke. William Muir and Chris Grassick’s stable star was relatively unfancied that day, as he often is, but his near three-length defeat of the German Arc winner Torquator Tasso was fully backed up by the clock and he’d be the one to beat again if you’d be sure he’d get the same pace collapse behind a couple of duelling leaders he had last year.
However, Timeform’s pace forecast isn’t suggesting any more than an even gallop and, given he has had to be nursed back from an injury, there’s a good chance he’ll need this. If forced to put up an alternative I’d plump for Melbourne Cup fourth Deauville Legend who is next best on the clock, but I’ll delve into the Wokingham for my other bet.
Two horses dominate the Wokingham on the clock and they are Orazio and Apollo One. Orazio has a draw right next to the stands' rail, and it’s hard to call right now whether that will be an advantage or not, but what’s not in doubt is the progress he has made this season, winning handicaps at Newmarket and over the Wokingham course and distance.
Orazio has always been highly regarded - indeed, he took in the Gimcrack in 2021 but clearly wasn’t right, ending up missing the rest of that season as well as all of 2022 – and with those one-time Group 2 ambitions in mind his current official mark of 102 may well not be beyond him. A price of 6/1 is skinny enough, however, and I’d rather take a chance on Apollo One each-way at 16/1.
He was eighth in the race last year off a similar mark, but he was his own worst enemy that day by forcing the pace and he’s looked an improved performer this season when ridden with a bit more patience. That’s seen him placed in big fields at Newmarket and Epsom with the latter a career-best, both on performance ratings and on the clock. Drawn smack bang in the middle, Richard Kingscote retains the ride and hopefully he can pounce late.
Of the other races, the opening Chesham Stakes looks difficult to solve. The horse top on time is La Guarida who beat three horses at Goodwood last time who have all won since. Being by New Bay, La Guarida ought to appreciate the step up to seven furlongs but there are a host of lightly-raced improvers lining up against her, many of whom will have competed in races that weren’t contests against the clock like so many five and six furlong races tend to be and that makes assessing their merits that little bit harder.
For what it’s worth, Pearls And Rubies and Golden Mind also come out well on the clock, though the former, a last-gasp winner at Navan on her debut, hasn’t gone missed in the market.
Holguin and Olivia Maralda set the standard on time in the Jersey, though that’s not a particularly high one and the latter, who beat the former in what looked a weakish race at listed level at Epsom last time, seems likely to fall short unless she can find some more improvement herself.
The Golden Gates Handicap looks as tough as ever with Local Dynasty and Liberty Lane having the best recent claims on times, though the latter has fared badly with the draw and will need to be as sharp out of the gates as he usually is to avoid any trouble on the inside.
If you are after timefigures to help you solve the Queen Alexandra, the longest race in the Flat calendar, then good luck! For the devotees, The Grand Visir tops the ratings.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org