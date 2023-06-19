Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Friday

Graeme North previews the fourth day of Royal Ascot from a Timefigure perspective and puts forward a couple of tips.

Recommendations Carla’s Way in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot at 7/2

Chelsea Green each-way in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot at 16/1

If backing short-priced horses is your bag – or even combining them in multiples – then Friday’s Ascot card will be right up your street. The added bonus on this occasion is that none of the three ‘bankers’ – Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth Cup, Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes and King of Steel in the King Edward VII Stakes – are ridden by Frankie Dettori to drive the odds down further. Unsurprisingly, they all have rock solid credentials on the clock. Little Big Bear won the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last summer in a 112 timefigure – elevated to 128 overall after a 16lb sectional upgrade is included – and looked imperious in the Sandy Lane at Haydock last time for all he had the advantage of the heavily-favoured stand rail. Tahiyra has 9lb in hand on time and couldn’t have been more impressive in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last autumn when beating subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Meditate by over two lengths. She's since put that reopposing rival to the sword in both the 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas, too. As for King of Steel, he had three of his King Edward VII rivals well behind when running a race-leading 117 timefigure in the Derby and seems likely to progress again, unlike some of the juveniles owners Amo Racing have run this week. If that’s your thing, a treble at the best available current odds pays around 5/1.

"She ticks a load of boxes" | Tips and best bets for day four of Royal Ascot 2023

Forgive me for returning to the subject of horses who have run very high juvenile figures on their debuts before Royal Ascot, but they have a very good record if going on to run at the Royal meeting and two of those I wrote about a couple of weeks ago, Navassa Island and Carla’s Way, clash in Friday’s opener, the Albany Stakes. Following that system this year would already have alerted you to the Coventry winner River Tiber, as well as ninth-placed Asadna in the same race and eleventh-placed Barnwell Boy in the Windsor Castle, though I pointed out in Wednesday’s preview that the Windsor Castle seemed very much an afterthought for Barnwell Boy, who was dropping down from six furlongs to five and whose yard have had a couple disappoint after a similarly high-profile debut before. On the contrary, I don’t doubt the credentials of either Navassa Island or Carla’s Way for the Albany. The former recorded the better timefigure (99) of the two when running the re-opposing Porta Fortuna (who’d already had the benefit of a previous run) to a neck in a Group 3 sprint at Naas last month, making her challenge wide of the winner and staying on strongly. That form hasn’t worked out particularly well (third-placed Launch was well held in the Queen Mary), but the pair came over four lengths clear and Navassa Island looked green early on, taking time to get organised, so seems sure to do better. Porta Fortuna clearly enters calculations, too, with her 100 timefigure. Though it appears that Carla’s Way has a bit to find having run ‘just’ a 95 on debut, as I explained in a recent Watch And Learn column, that figure was a cautious one because the six-and-a-half furlong trip at Doncaster is rarely used and, using the standard Timeform have in place, could easily have been a fair bit higher. With that in mind – as well as the fourth, fifth and sixth all well beaten and a fair way below their debut form – a timefigure in excess of 100 wouldn’t have been out of the question. This is form that has been franked with Doncaster runner-up Star of Mystery coming out and crushing the opposition at Haydock by 11 lengths no less, and the Crisfords, who know what it takes to win a juvenile race at Ascot having landed the Norfolk in 2019 with A’Ali, a horse who himself had posted a 102 timefigure on his debut, look to have another potential Royal winner on their hands. I’m not sure there is much depth here beyond the front of the market and the generally available 7/2 is acceptable.

Royal Ascot Course Guide - Racing Education Masterclass

That leaves three handicaps to tackle. Ajero is top on time in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. He was second in the corresponding race last year and has Jim Crowley back on board for the first time since, but those factors aren’t quite enough to tempt me in after a couple of quiet efforts this season, not least as he is running off a mark 7lb higher than in 2022. Rogue Spirit is top on overall time ratings (timefigure + sectional upgrade) in the Palace of Holyrood and his yard had a breakthrough Royal Ascot winner with Rogue Millennium in the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday, but this horse was last on his reappearance, running no sort of race after sweating up. Adam Farragher takes off a handy 3lb, but he's another I can leave alone. The chances of Chelsea Green in the Sandringham Handicap are much more persuasive, however. Her win last time out on her reappearance at Newmarket gives her 6lb in hand of her rivals at the weights and that advantage is increased when sectional upgrades are incorporated. She’s versatile enough, having won in her short career over a turning seven furlongs and a straight mile, and she was thought good enough to run in the Listed Montrose Fillies Stakes last autumn where it looked to me that she was unsuited by the soft ground. Chelsea Green has been edged up 3lb for that Newmarket win, but the manner of it – held up off the pace before finishing strongly – is just the sort of run style that pays off in large-field handicaps over the straight mile here and I imagined she’d be a few points shorter than the 16/1 widely available to give her owners a second win of the week after Jimi Hendrick’s win in the Royal Hunt Cup on Wednesday.