Three eyecatching entries...

If you read Graeme North's fascinating Watch And Learn column you'll be aware of the outstanding record juveniles who can post a timefigure of 95 or higher on their debut have at Royal Ascot.

To paraphrase the great man - using 2022 as an example - seven who reached that level last season on their first start went to Ascot and Dramatised, Bradsell and Little Big Bear all won, and Persian Force was second in the Coventry.

There are six in the class of 2023 and among their number is Barnwell Boy, who hit 97 on debut at Goodwood. That was over six furlongs but straight afterwards assistant trainer Mark Johnson pinpointed this race as the Ascot target.

The way he went through that contest on the Sussex Downs suggests the speed test won't be an issue and in a race where all eyes are on Elite Status and Lady Aurelia's son American Rascal, he might just sneak in under the radar.

TAGABAWA (King George V Stakes)

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined to win the King George V Stakes with Secret State last season and bid to follow up with Tagabawa.

This will be his first run on turf and like the majority of these he's unexposed but there was something about his Kempton defeat of Maasai Mara last time that suggested he was one to follow for some time yet.

As you'd imagine he's impeccably bred and, stepped up to a mile-and-a-half, showed a real turn of foot to stamp his authority on the contest and draw four lengths clear of his rivals. The handicapper hasn't missed him - up 12 pounds - but we haven't seen the best of him yet either, not by a long chalk.

There was a time around the turn of the century that John Gosden had a stranglehold on the Britannia and while he hasn't trained the winner for 22 years, he might just have the ammunition to end that drought with Ziryab.

A 525,000 guineas yearling, the son of Kingman didn't see the track at two but has made good strides in three outings so far in 2023. Fourth on debut in soft ground at Yarmouth, he progressed to chase home the exciting Mostabshir at York and was in control from a long way out when winning what looked a good Leicester maiden last time.

The combination of those efforts have earned him a mark of 88 and while connections will face a wait to see if he makes the final cut, he promises to prove himself better than that official assessment very soon.