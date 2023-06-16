The entries are through for the third day of Royal Ascot including the Gold Cup and David Ord picks out a trio of interesting potential runners.
If you read Graeme North's fascinating Watch And Learn column you'll be aware of the outstanding record juveniles who can post a timefigure of 95 or higher on their debut have at Royal Ascot.
To paraphrase the great man - using 2022 as an example - seven who reached that level last season on their first start went to Ascot and Dramatised, Bradsell and Little Big Bear all won, and Persian Force was second in the Coventry.
There are six in the class of 2023 and among their number is Barnwell Boy, who hit 97 on debut at Goodwood. That was over six furlongs but straight afterwards assistant trainer Mark Johnson pinpointed this race as the Ascot target.
The way he went through that contest on the Sussex Downs suggests the speed test won't be an issue and in a race where all eyes are on Elite Status and Lady Aurelia's son American Rascal, he might just sneak in under the radar.
Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined to win the King George V Stakes with Secret State last season and bid to follow up with Tagabawa.
This will be his first run on turf and like the majority of these he's unexposed but there was something about his Kempton defeat of Maasai Mara last time that suggested he was one to follow for some time yet.
As you'd imagine he's impeccably bred and, stepped up to a mile-and-a-half, showed a real turn of foot to stamp his authority on the contest and draw four lengths clear of his rivals. The handicapper hasn't missed him - up 12 pounds - but we haven't seen the best of him yet either, not by a long chalk.
There was a time around the turn of the century that John Gosden had a stranglehold on the Britannia and while he hasn't trained the winner for 22 years, he might just have the ammunition to end that drought with Ziryab.
A 525,000 guineas yearling, the son of Kingman didn't see the track at two but has made good strides in three outings so far in 2023. Fourth on debut in soft ground at Yarmouth, he progressed to chase home the exciting Mostabshir at York and was in control from a long way out when winning what looked a good Leicester maiden last time.
The combination of those efforts have earned him a mark of 88 and while connections will face a wait to see if he makes the final cut, he promises to prove himself better than that official assessment very soon.
Ante-post favourite Coltrane heads 15 contenders for Thursday’s Gold Cup.
Winner of the Sagaro Stakes on his seasonal bow over two miles at the Berkshire track, the six-year-old lifted the Ascot Stakes at the Gold Cup trip of two and a half miles at last year’s fixture before going on to finish fourth in the Goodwood Cup, second in the Lonsdale Cup and win the Doncaster Cup.
His trainer Andrew Balding also has Nate The Great among the contenders, with the Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov another towards the top of the market after winning last year’s St Leger and taking second in the Yorkshire Cup.
Aidan O’Brien has the choice of Emily Dickinson, Broome and Changingoftheguard, with last year’s victor Kyprios sidelined by injury, while John and Thady Gosden, trainers of three-time race winner Stradivarius, have lightly-raced Goodwood scorer Courage Mon Ami in contention this time.
Subjectivist, winner of the race in 2021, the Charlie Appleby-trained Yibir and Willie Mullins’ Echoes In Rain are other key names, with Sagaro second Wise Eagle, Trueshan Tashkhan, Lone Eagle and French raider Big Call also in the mix.
As expected, Al Asifah has been supplemented for the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes.
The Gosden-trained filly made a huge impression with a Listed win at Goodwood last Sunday and owners Shadwell paid £13,125 to add her to the field.
Stablemates Ghara and Lmay also feature in the list of 22 possibles, with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Infinite Cosmos another leading player after finishing third to subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Musidora at York.
Be Happy and Red Riding Hood could represent O’Brien in an Irish challenge that also includes Azazat, Lumiere Rock and Village Voice. The Fabrice Chappet-trained Crown Princesse provides French interest.
National Stakes winner Elite Status is one of 33 in the Norfolk Stakes, where Wes Ward’s American Rascal – a son of dual Royal Ascot winner Lady Aurelia – is another popular pick. George Boughey’s Asadna is also entered.
Newbury winner Bertinelli tops 46 in the King George V Stakes with the 19 contenders for the Hampton Court Stakes including the likes of Epictetus, Torito, Waipiro and Oaks third Caernarfon.
The Britannia Stakes has 59 entries, with 58 in the final event on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace Stakes.
