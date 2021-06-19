Royal Ascot reports: Review of Saturday's action

Godolphin dominate the Jersey Creative Force led home a Godolphin one-two in the Jersey Stakes. It was slow-motion stuff inside the distance with the two principals having led the groups down the centre and stands' side respectively throughout. The winner, wearing the distinguishing white gap under James Doyle, wandered around as he tired but he was always doing enough to score by a length.

Lonsdale lands Chesham gamble The well-backed 10/11 favourite Point Lonsdale wore down long-time leader Reach For The Moon to win an attritional renewal of the Chesham Stakes. The Queen was in attendance and she owns the runner-up who made a bold bid to make all under Frankie Dettori. For a long time he looked like doing it to but Ryan Moore galvanised the winner inside the distance and he got on top in the final strides to win by three-quarters-of-a-length. The front two pulled nicely clear of Great Max in third. Moore told ITV Racing: “He’s typical of the Galileo family. He’s green still, he’s still learning but he was very efficient in these conditions. He’s doing this through pure class. He doesn’t need this ground, he just handles it. He’s got plenty of heart.”

Point Lonsdale battles to victory in the Chesham