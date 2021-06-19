Royal Ascot reports: Review of Saturday's action

Creative Force led home a Godolphin one-two in the Jersey Stakes.
It was slow-motion stuff inside the distance with the two principals having led the groups down the centre and stands' side respectively throughout.
The winner, wearing the distinguishing white gap under James Doyle, wandered around as he tired but he was always doing enough to score by a length.
15:05 Royal Ascot Full result and FREE video replay
1 4 Creative Force (IRE) 5/1 j
2 12 Naval Crown 5/1 j
3 19 Vadream 28/1
Winning Trainer: C Appleby. Winning Jockey: James Doyle
The well-backed 10/11 favourite Point Lonsdale wore down long-time leader Reach For The Moon to win an attritional renewal of the Chesham Stakes.
The Queen was in attendance and she owns the runner-up who made a bold bid to make all under Frankie Dettori.
For a long time he looked like doing it to but Ryan Moore galvanised the winner inside the distance and he got on top in the final strides to win by three-quarters-of-a-length.
The front two pulled nicely clear of Great Max in third.
Moore told ITV Racing: “He’s typical of the Galileo family. He’s green still, he’s still learning but he was very efficient in these conditions. He’s doing this through pure class. He doesn’t need this ground, he just handles it. He’s got plenty of heart.”
O’Brien said: “He was very brave, it was only his second start. He more or less made the running on his debut so he didn’t learn too much. It was nice he got a little lead today. He fought well, but the first two pulled clear so they are probably good colts. He’s full of Galileo, his head goes down and out when you ask him, so we’re delighted.
“He’s very smart. For a horse bred to be a middle-distance horse he’s always shown a lot of speed. He might got to the Curragh for the Futurity and the National Stakes and then the Dewhurst, all those types of races.”
Sky Bet make the winner 12s from 14s for next year's QIPCO 2000 Guineas and 7/1 for the Cazoo Derby. Betfair and Paddy Power are 16/1 for the Guineas and 20/1 the Derby.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: ""Despite looking green Point Lonsdale kept his unbeaten record in tact. He is clearly very talented and if will be interesting to see where he goes from here."
14:30 Royal Ascot Full result and FREE video replay
1 4 Point Lonsdale (IRE) 10/11 f
2 5 Reach For The Moon 11/1
31 Great Max (IRE) 15/2
Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien. Winning Jockey: R L Moore