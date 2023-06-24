Royal Ascot Saturday review: Snellen wins Chesham Stakes

Snellen edges out Pearls And Rubies

Pearls And Rubies was a warm order to provide Aidan O'Brien with yet another success in the Chesham Stakes but she had to play second fiddle to compatriot Snellen (12/1).

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the Limerick maiden winner broke clear from the field towards the stands' side but could never shake off Pearls And Rubies, racing more towards the middle of the track. There appeared to be little between the fillies as the line loomed with the judge calling a photo but the result was soon confirmed to the dismay of favourite backers; the winning margin was a head.

The judge, however, couldn't separate Golden Mind and 125/1 chance Odyssey who dead-heated for third.

The Cheltenham Festival winning trainer, who was saddling his second Royal Ascot winner, said: "She’s been nice from the word go and is just progressing all the time. Her dam won over a mile and a half so I think she’ll stay further. I haven’t thought about Classics, we’ll enjoy today first.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have had two runners at this meeting and both are winners. Quick Suzy was a very different type of filly. She won the Queen Mary and was very much a two-year-old. This filly has more scope and is much more of a long-term prospect. She’s in the Moyglare and that’s the obvious race for her.

“I didn’t have a Royal Ascot runner until two years ago and said I wouldn’t come to the meeting until I had a runner.”

Of the runner-up, owner Richard Henry said: “She went to win her race, and maybe got a bit lonely on her own. She has run a great race. She will come on for the run. She is a sweet filly. Ryan thinks she could be very good.”