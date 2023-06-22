Royal Ascot review: Thursday reports, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from day three at Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot Hero for His Majesty Desert Hero (18/1) starred in the colours of His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen to record a significant victory on Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot. The new King and Queen were officially owners at the Royal meeting for the first time and only had a handful of chances through the week but the William Haggas-trained Desert Hero came good with a last-gasp victory under jockey Tom Marquand in the King George V Stakes, one of the most competitive handicaps of the week. Desert Hero left it late to seal the victory in the mile and a half contest, weaving between rivals well inside the final furlong, having been ridden well off the strong early pace, and just edged out 7/1 chance Valiant King under Oisin Murphy by a head. Third went to Aidan O'Brien's top weight Bertinelli (6/1), with Cloudbreaker (22/1) and 4/1 market leader Perfuse filling the first five places.

WATCH: Royal winner of the King George V Stakes

After 24 Royal Ascot wins for the late Queen, this was a first at the meeting for the King and Queen. Haggas said: “We discussed it and I thought he was going to be more forward, but he obviously thought they were going too fast and they clearly did go a bit fast, and he stayed on really well. “It was his first time at a mile and a half and he’s done well since Newbury and while this is a surprise, you hope that things like this can happen, but I’m delighted it has. “The King and Queen are absolutely thrilled. They have been looking forward to Ascot for a long time and wanting to have as many runners as possible, and I think they are absolutely delighted. “It is obviously very important for racing, but it is important that the King and Queen enjoy it, which they clearly appear to do, and long may that continue.”

Marquand told ITV Racing: “Genuinely, it is probably one of the proudest moments of being in the saddle so far. “It’s obviously not on the same level Estimate was on, being in the Gold Cup, but I grew up watching horses like that go and win for the Queen and to ride the King’s first Royal Ascot winner is unbelievable – I’m in dream world. “Royal Ascot is the pinnacle and riding a royal winner at the Royal meeting is so special.”