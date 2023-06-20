Chaldean was the other A-Lister on day one for racing’s Elton John and when he – Frankie not the 2000 Guineas winner – peered between his legs turning in he was trying to find Paddington and Moore.

It was a slow start to the week for the Italian, literally in case of Inspiral although she still had every chance to run down Triple Time in the Queen Anne but couldn’t get past a rejuvenated winner.

An opening day of Royal Ascot that saw Aidan O’Brien leave Berkshire as the most successful trainer in the history of the great meeting, Hollie Doyle boot home another Group One winner, Ryan Moore a treble and Frankie Dettori draw a blank on his final Tuesday at his favourite track.

In the end they found him and swept past in a matter of strides to win the St James’s Palace Stakes and stake a fair claim to be the best three-year-old colt housed at Ballydoyle right now – and that would make him the best three-year-old colt stabled anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

Not bad for an operation who we thought were scrambling around to find a decent one in the immediate aftermath of the Newmarket Classics.

They’re not usually scrambling around for a good two-year-old. River Tiber is just that having fended off Army Ethos to win the Coventry like the betting suggested he would.

And those two wins catapulted the trainer to the top of the all-time Royal Ascot leaderboard – passing Sir Michael Stoute in the blink of a June afternoon’s eye.

It’s quite frightening what sort of number he’ll have posted for future generations to chase down when his own career ends. I’m not expecting a year-long farewell tour for that one mind, while it remains to be seen if Frankie ends the week still as the current most successful jockey at the great meeting. The day one treble for Moore, completed by Vauban's runaway success in the finale, carried him to within one of his long-time weighing room colleague.

Archie Watson, Hollie Doyle and Victorious Racing, responsible for the Coventry runner-up, weren’t licking their wounds for too long. Bradsell won them a King’s Stand 12 months on from his own Coventry success.

He missed the second-half of his juvenile campaign through injury and it’s taken two pipe-openers and a drop to five furlongs to reignite his fire.

But it’s burning now although Highfield Princess never quite got a clear shot at him as she tried to rally, Bradsell drifting towards the centre of the track and taking her with him.

It’s the sort of incident that you know the stewards will take a swift look at but find insufficient evidence to brandish the expulsion tool but hats off – literally at this meeting – to Jason Hart for giving one of the more dynamic performances in a televised stewards’ enquiry I’ve seen.

These chivalrous ‘the best horse won’ offerings might warm the odd heart or two on Twitter but someone giving animated evidence and desperately trying to plant seeds of doubt wherever they can makes for better TV.

Doyle will increasingly become a focal point at the major meetings when Frankie faces his final UK curtain call on Champions Day and her trailblazing career should only continue to gather momentum, even with a four-day holiday she picked up for this winning ride.

It was a funny old day too for Willie Mullins. When you’re invited to lunch with Joe Chambers the thought crosses one’s mind that the great man might drop by. He didn’t. He opted instead to sit last of four in the Royal Procession for the entire length of the Ascot straight.