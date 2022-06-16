A review of Thursday's action at Royal Ascot where The Ridler won the Norfolk Stakes but had to survive a stewards' enquiry.

Ridler lands dramatic Norfolk Stakes Richard Fahey won the Norfolk Stakes for the second successive season with The Ridler. Partnered by his former stable jockey and sent off a 50/1 chance, the son of Brazen Beau raced on the outside of the field but hung left under a right-handed drive inside the final furlong. He forced several rivals to snatch up, notably third home Crispy Cat and fourth Brave Nation, but was a length-and-three-quarters clear of 7/4 favourite Walbank at the line. Inevitably a stewards' enquiry was called but the placings were allowed to stand.

For Fahey, who had to rule Clearpoint, one of the ante-post favourites for the race, out earlier in the week, all was well that ended well. He said: “You’d have to say it was a bit of a surprise. But I didn’t think he was a 40-1 shot, genuinely I didn’t.” When pointed out he was 50-1, he added: “So he drifted after I backed him then! “He is a good, hardy horse. We had him in the Coventry and we had a good, long chat about it all. Clearpoint was taken out of the Norfolk, so we decided to go here. You need a good six-furlong horse to win over five here, especially the pace they went. I’m delighted. Clearpoint just had a dirty scope. He is a horse we like a lot, but I’m not sure he would have beaten this guy on today’s form.” Asked about Hanagan riding for him again, Fahey said: “It is great. He was happy. I’m happy. The owner was delighted, so everything is good. It wasn’t really a change around of jockeys, it was bringing a young guy in. Paul would still ride for us and he has ridden for us today. You have to look at the future.”

The Ridler causes some traffic problems close home

On plans for his winner, Fahey said: “He is quite a quick horse and the route that perfect Power went – the Morny. We’d have to think something like that, because he will have a Group Two penalty and you’d have to go Group One now. Paul said he got a bit lonely and he wandered across the track. If we were placed, I’d have been delighted. It is a tough race to win, so to win it twice is fantastic.” Hanagan added: "I'm a bit lost of words. I'm just going to enjoy the moment as I'm here again in the winners' enclosure at Royal Ascot. It's tremendous. It's so competitive here but he should never have been 50/1. He had a bad draw at Beverley and just couldn't get into it last time. The form had been franked on Wednesday too. "This is the best way to get things going - to ride a winner at Ascot - Richard and I have had so many great days and it's great to have another one. I'm freelance now and it's great to get the big winner on the board and get things going again."

Secret out in King George V 4/1 joint-favourite Secret State landed the King George V Handicap for William Buick and Charlie Appleby. The winner was in front over a furlong out and knuckled down well as strong-travelling Value Bet selection Deauville Legend (14/1) threw down a sustained challenge. He was closing all the way to the line but Secret State held on by a head with Israr (11/2), Savvy Knight (18/1) and the fast-finishing Flying Dolphin (12/1) filling the minor places.