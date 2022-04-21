Royal Ascot return pencilled in for Mishriff

Last seen finishing a tailed-off last when failing to defend his Saudi Cup crown, Mishriff has been given plenty of time to get over his latest trip abroad ahead of a summer campaign on home soil.

The three-times Group One winner has run three times at Ascot in the past, but never at the showpiece Royal meeting and owner Prince Faisal’s racing advisor, Ted Voute, suggests that could be the starting point for this season, as well as highlighting all of the other major middle-distance races are on the radar.

He said: “Everything seems good and he’s had a good rest following his Saudi Cup run and all things seem to be pointing to Royal Ascot at the moment.

“It has been left to John and Thady, but everything suggests he is going the right way. He’s had a bit of R and R after Saudi and he’ll be put in the right races at Ascot and probably the same races as last year, the Eclipse, the Juddmonte, all the right races really.”