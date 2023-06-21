David Ord was at Royal Ascot to see Frankie Dettori get off the mark for the week - and Mostahdaf run out a brilliant winner of the feature race.

Now I know this is a stretch – but if Ascot had followed York’s example and welcomed the winner of their races back with a blast of an appropriate song, then Jamie Lawson’s “I Wasn’t Expecting That” would have boomed out from the bandstand as Mostahdaf returned following a scintillating Prince Of Wales’s Stakes triumph. But some clearly did. He was 25/1 last night, 20/1 this morning and returned 10s. And John Gosden wasn’t surprised either. Far from it. Quick ground, fresh – that’s the key. And let’s be fair – despite auditioning for his future career as a stallion for a good chunk of the preliminaries – Mostahdaf chose the right day to produce a quite dazzling performance.

He could be called the winner from the moment they turned in, swinging away under Jim Crowley as Luxembourg tried to fend off Adayar. Neither had a prayer of withstanding the winner’s change of gear which eventually catapulted him a widening four lengths clear. We’d built up this as being potentially the race of the week – so for any horse to emerge from it with such an authoritative victory seems significant. It will be interesting to see the number the Timeform handicappers go for when they pass judgement on the display. For Gosden Senior there was no time to wait and dissect – just to enjoy. “He won the Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia in that style and when the ground dries up, he’s a brilliant horse,” he enthused. “The amount he quickened past the others did surprise me today, but he has it in him. We were going to go to the Brigadier Gerard but he hadn’t quite recovered from his Middle Eastern campaign and if you check the formbook he took on a certain Equinox in the Sheema Classic. “A mile-and-a-half is beyond him, he’s a mile-and-a-quarter horse, but he was the only one to put it up to the winner that day, he gave it his best go and what a horse the Japanese horse is.”